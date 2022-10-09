Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, October 9

Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Louis Bertrand

2nd book of Kings 5,14-17.

Naaman went down and plunged into the Jordan seven times at the word of Elisha, the man of God. His flesh became again like the flesh of a little child, and he was clean of his leprosy.

He returned with his whole retinue to the man of God. On his arrival he stood before him and said, “Now I know that there is no God in all the earth, except in Israel. Please accept a gift from your servant.”

“As the LORD lives whom I serve, I will not take it,” Elisha replied; and despite Naaman’s urging, he still refused.

Naaman said: “If you will not accept, please let me, your servant, have two mule-loads of earth, for I will no longer offer holocaust or sacrifice to any other god except to the LORD.

Psalms 98(97),1.2-3.4.

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.



The LORD has made his salvation known:

in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.

Has remembered faithful love

toward the house of Israel.



All the ends of the earth have seen

the salvation by our God.

Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;

break into song; sing praise.

Second Letter to Timothy 2,8-13.

Beloved: Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, a descendant of David: such is my gospel,

for which I am suffering, even to the point of chains, like a criminal. But the word of God is not chained.

Therefore, I bear with everything for the sake of those who are chosen, so that they too may obtain the salvation that is in Christ Jesus, together with eternal glory.

This saying is trustworthy: If we have died with him we shall also live with him;

if we persevere we shall also reign with him. But if we deny him he will deny us.

If we are unfaithful he remains faithful, for he cannot deny himself.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 17,11-19.

As Jesus continued his journey to Jerusalem, he traveled through Samaria and Galilee.

As he was entering a village, ten lepers met him. They stood at a distance from him

and raised their voice, saying, “Jesus, Master! Have pity on us!”

And when he saw them, he said, “Go show yourselves to the priests.” As they were going they were cleansed.

And one of them, realizing he had been healed, returned, glorifying God in a loud voice;

and he fell at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. He was a Samaritan.

Jesus said in reply, “Ten were cleansed, were they not? Where are the other nine?

Has none but this foreigner returned to give thanks to God?”

Then he said to him, “Stand up and go; your faith has saved you.”

Saint Bruno of Segni (c.1045-1123)

Bishop

Commentary on Saint Luke’s Gospel, 2, 40 ; PL 165, 426-428 The faith that purifies

What do these ten lepers stand for if not the sum total of all sinners? When Christ the Lord came not all men and women were leprous in body, but in soul they were, and to have a soul full of leprosy is much worse than to have a leprous body.

But let us see what happened next. “Standing a long way off they called out to him: Jesus, Master, take pity on us.” They stood a long way off because no one in their condition dared come too close. We stand a long way off too while we continue to sin. To be restored to health and cured of the leprosy of sin, we also must cry out: “Jesus, Master, take pity on us.” That cry, however, must come not from our lips but from our very heart, for the cry of the heart is louder: it pierces the heavens, rising up to the very throne of God.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass