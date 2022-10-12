THE GREAT RESIST: From Cardinal Müller to Giorgia Meloni & from Musk to Putin

Cardinal Müller: If we don’t RESIST, they will “destroy the Catholic Church!”



Michael J. Matt: “Huge development in this week’s Remnant Underground. For years, I’ve been talking about the urgent need for people in positions of influence to stand up and oppose Pope Francis with everything they have. Why? Because Francis was installed in Peter’s chair for one purpose and one purpose only: To use the moral authority of the Catholic Church to bless the Globalist project and to approve their New World Order.

Put another way: Stop Francis, and you’ll stop the Great Reset.”

In this special edition of The Remnant Underground, Michael Matt looks at the conservative political figures Pope Francis has tried to destroy—from Trump, to Le Pen, to Salvini and now to Georgia Meloni, Italy’s new Catholic prime minister.

Why does Francis hate all the good guys?

Plus, a startling speech by Vladimir Putin on September 30, 2022 in Moscow — combined with a Biden/Zelensky move to bring on World War III — shakes down the whole Ukrainian narrative, and forces us all to ask the hard question: “You don’t suppose we’re the baddies?”

Finally, an blockbuster interview shakes down Pope Francis’s entire synodal Church of Accompaniment. You don’t want to miss the former head of the CDF Gerhard Cardinal Müller’s declaration of war on those inside the Vatican who are “occupying the Catholic Church” and in fact engaging in a “hostile takeover.”

Warns Müller: If we don’t RESIST, Team Francis will destroy the Catholic Church!

This is war. This is what we’ve been waiting for.

