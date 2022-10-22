Bishop Schneider Weighs In On Attacks On The Catholic Faith From Within The Church

Last Thursday on EWTN’s programme, “World Over”, host Raymond Arroyo interviewed the Most Rev. Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, on the unprecedented attacks on the Catholic Faith from those within the hierarchy. The subjects discussed were the Synod on Synodality (walking together), the recent anti-life addition of a pro-abort atheist to the Pontifical Academy for Life, the attack on the Traditional Latin Mass and his latest book, “The Catholic Mass.”

