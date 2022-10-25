Cardinal Pell Speaks Against Monstrous Modernist Rampage In The Church

CP&S comment: More and more bishops and cardinals are starting to speak out about the treacherous infiltration of evil men working within the Catholic Church to destroy Her teachings and Sacraments. These wolves in sheep’s clothing are causing Her faithful members no end of confusion, shock and even despair. The latest to publicly deplore this “monstrous Modernist rampage” in the Church is good Cardinal George Pell from Australia. Cdl. Pell, who suffered false accusations of abuse of two minors followed by imprisonment (due to an enormous hate campaign instigated by the homosexual lobby for Pell’s traditional stand on the grave sinfulness of sodomy) knows only too well the power of the Church’s enemies.

