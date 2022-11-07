“Who Can He Be?” Shroud of Turin Latest Evidence for its Authenticity

In David Rolfe’s newest documentary on the Shroud, “Who Can He Be?” there is a quote from Dr. Paolo Di Lazzaro detailing what it would take to recreate the image on the Shroud of Turin. Dr. Di Lazzaro and his team were able to create a small image using pulses of ultraviolet light that replicate the superficiality of the Shroud image. They determined that:

“The ultraviolet light necessary to create this image exceeds the maximum power released by all ultraviolet light sources available today. It would require a pulse having a duration shorter than forty-billionth of a second and an intensity of the order of several billion watts to discolour the cloth without penetrating and destroying it.”

I believe the Shroud of Turin is the authentic burial shroud of Jesus of Nazareth, and in less than forty-billionth of a second, it recorded the most important event in history — the resurrection of the Son of God. It is, as others have said, a fifth gospel. This is the gospel message: Jesus is the Son of God. He died on a Roman cross for the sins of the world, and He was resurrected from the dead three days later. If those things are true, and there is good evidence that they are, (including the Shroud of Turin), then Christianity is true, and the only way to the Father is through the Son.

The Bible teaches that to live with God we must be holy, but the Bible also teaches that we do not have a righteousness of our own apart from God. Jesus took our sins and gave us His righteousness. That is why there is no other way back to the Father except through the Son. Only Jesus is God made flesh. Only He paid the wage for sin, which is death. Only He took our sins and gave us His righteousness. Only He died in our place and rose again so that we could rise again too. No one else did those things for you. That is why He said He is the only way.

The Sinner’s Prayer:

“Father, I know I am a sinner and my sins have separated me from you. I want to turn away from my sins and turn toward you. Please forgive me and fill me with your Holy Spirit and create a new person in me. Let me be born again. I believe that your son, Jesus the Christ, died for my sins. I believe He was resurrected from the dead, is alive, and hears my prayer. I invite Jesus to become the Lord of my life. I pray your Holy Spirit gives me the desire and the power to do your will for the rest of my life. In Jesus’ name I trust and pray, Amen.”

Post script: In the video I state that I would stake my life on the authenticity of the Shroud. That may be bordering on idolatry. I stake my life on Christ Himself and His resurrection — not His image.



BAFTA Award winning filmmaker David Rolfe has been exploring the mystery of the Shroud of Turin ever since his groundbreaking 1978 documentary “The Silent Witness” took the world by storm. David joins us today from the UK to share both his journey and a closer look at his newest Shroud film, “Who Can He Be?”

[h/t to Venite Prandete]

