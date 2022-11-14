The Soldier Against Communism: The Prophetic Wisdom of Ven. Abp. Fulton Sheen

From Churchpop:



Is communism destroying our country?

On this episode of The Catholic Gentleman, podcasts hosts John Heinen and Sam Guzman discuss Ven. Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s prophetic wisdom with Steve Cunningham of Sensus Fidelium.

“Ven. Fulton Sheen was the outspoken soldier against communism, prophetic in his wisdom, and necessary for all men living in the West to understand,” the episode’s description says.

“Abp. Fulton Sheen identified the wave of communism that has crept its way into the United States and…modern capitalism has tenets of communism presented under a different name,” the description continues.

“We discuss what men need to do today to bring Christ and [what’s] needed change to society.”

