Please consider offering the Litany of Padre Pio for priests below. Priests suffer more than most people in Purgatory for, as guardians of men’s souls, more is expected from them during their earthly lives.

Litany of St Padre Pio



Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the World,

have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit,

have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, One God,

have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, Virgin Immaculate, pray for us.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina, pray for us.

Beloved of God, pray for us.

Imitator of Jesus Christ, pray for us.

Good shepherd of the people, pray for us.

Model for priests, pray for us.

Light of the Church, pray for us.

Adorer of the Blessed Sacrament, pray for us.

Faithful son of St. Francis, pray for us.

Marked with the stigmata of Jesus, pray for us.

Patient in suffering, pray for us.

Helper of the dying, pray for us.

Director of souls, pray for us.

Heart of gold, pray for us.

Apostle of mercy, pray for us.

Worker of miracles, pray for us.

Consoler of the afflicted, pray for us.

Lover of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for us.

Helper of souls in doubt and darkness, pray for us.

Comforter of the sick, pray for us.

Example of humility, pray for us.

Source of wisdom, pray for us.

Mirror of the divine life, pray for us.

Lover of Jesus Crucified,

Resigned to the will of God, pray for us.

Doing good upon earth, pray for us.

Filled with the spirit of self-sacrifice, pray for us.

Our help and hope in all our needs, pray for us.

Vessel of the Holy Spirit, pray for us.

Leading us to Christ, pray for us.

Our spiritual father and advocate, pray for us.

Crowned with glory in Heaven, pray for us.

God our Father, You helped St. Pio of Pietrelcina to reflect

the image of Christ through a life of charity and self-sacrifice.



May we follow your Son by walking in the footsteps of

St. Pio and by imitating his selfless love.



Amen

