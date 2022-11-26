Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, November 27

First Sunday of Advent

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Maximus

Book of Isaiah 2,1-5.

This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz, saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem.

In days to come, The mountain of the LORD’S house shall be established as the highest mountain and raised above the hills. All nations shall stream toward it;

many peoples shall come and say: “Come, let us climb the LORD’S mountain, to the house of the God of Jacob, That he may instruct us in his ways, and we may walk in his paths.” For from Zion shall go forth instruction, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem.

He shall judge between the nations, and impose terms on many peoples. They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; One nation shall not raise the sword against another, nor shall they train for war again.

O house of Jacob, come, let us walk in the light of the LORD!

Psalms 122(121),1-2.3-4.5.6-7.8-9.

I rejoiced because they said to me,

“We will go up to the house of the LORD.”

And now we have set foot

within your gates, O Jerusalem.



Jerusalem, built as a city

with compact unity.

To it the tribes go up,

The tribes of the LORD.



According to the decree for Israel,

To give thanks to the name of the LORD.

In it are set up judgment seats,

seats for the house of David.



Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!

May those who love you prosper!

May peace be within your walls,

Prosperity in your buildings.



Because of my relatives and friends

I will say, “Peace be within you!”

Because of the house of the LORD, our God,

I will pray for your good.

Letter to the Romans 13,11-14a.

Brothers and sisters: You know the time; it is the hour now for you to awake from sleep. For our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed;

the night is advanced, the day is at hand. Let us then throw off the works of darkness (and) put on the armor of light;

let us conduct ourselves properly as in the day, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in promiscuity and licentiousness, not in rivalry and jealousy.

But put on the Lord Jesus Christ.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 24,37-44.

Jesus said to his disciples: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.

In (those) days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day that Noah entered the ark.

They did not know until the flood came and carried them all away. So will it be (also) at the coming of the Son of Man.

Two men will be out in the field; one will be taken, and one will be left.

Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken, and one will be left.

Therefore, stay awake! For you do not know on which day your Lord will come.

Be sure of this: if the master of the house had known the hour of night when the thief was coming, he would have stayed awake and not let his house be broken into.

So too, you also must be prepared, for at an hour you do not expect, the Son of Man will come.

Blessed Guerric of Igny (c.1080-1157)

Cistercian abbot

2nd sermon for Advent, 2-4: PL 185, 15-17

“The Son of Man will come when you least expect him”

We are waiting to celebrate Christ’s birthday; and, according to the Lord’s promise, we will soon see him. The Scripture demands from us that we rejoice to the point of raising our spirit above itself and of, in a way, leaping for joy at the coming of the Lord…For, even before his advent, the Lord comes to you. Before appearing to the whole world, he comes visit you personally, He who said: “I will not leave you orphaned; I will come back to you” (Jn 14:18).

In fact, according to the merit and fervor of each one, there is a frequent and familiar advent of the Lord that, in this intermediary period between his first and last coming, models us on one and prepares us to the other. The Lord comes to us now so that his first coming to us may not be vain and that the last one may not be that of wrath. Through his present coming, in fact, he works at reforming our pride in the image of the humility of his first advent, to then remodel our humble body in the image of the glorified body he will show us when he will return. This is why we should desire and fervently ask this personal coming that gives us the grace of this first advent and promises us the glory of the last. …

The first was humble and hidden, the last will be resounding and magnificent; the one we are talking about is hidden, but it is also magnificent. I say it is hidden, not because it is ignored by whom it concerns, but because it happens secretly in him. … He comes without being seen and he leaves without being noticed. His simple presence is light for the soul and for the spirit: by it you may see the invisible and get to know the unknown. This coming of the Lord puts the soul of who contemplates it in a gentle and happy state of admiration. Then, from the inmost depths of man, the cry may burst out: “O Lord, who is like you!” (Ps 34:10).

Those who have experienced it know; please God, that those who haven’t yet done this experience may feel at least the desire it!



