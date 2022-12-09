Tota pulchra es is a Catholic prayer written in the fourth century. The title means “You are completely beautiful” (referring to the Virgin Mary). It speaks of her Immaculate Conception. Some of its verses are used as antiphons for the Immaculate Conception. It takes some text from the book of Judith and other text from the Song of Songs, specifically 4:7
Tota pulchra es
| Latin text
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Et macula originalis non est in te.
Tu gloria Jerusalem
Tu laetitia Israel
Tu honorificentia populi nostri
Tu advocata peccatorum
O Maria, virgo prudentissima
Mater clementissima
Ora pro nobis
Intercede pro nobis
Ad Dominum Jesum Christum.
English translation
Thou art all fair, Mary
And the original stain [of sin] is not in thee
Thou art the glory of Jerusalem,
Thou art the joy of Israel,
Thou art the honor of our people,
Thou art the advocate of sinners.
O Mary, virgin most wise,
Mother most clement
Pray for us,
Intercede for us
With Our Lord Jesus Christ.