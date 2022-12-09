Tota pulchra es is a Catholic prayer written in the fourth century. The title means “You are completely beautiful” (referring to the Virgin Mary). It speaks of her Immaculate Conception. Some of its verses are used as antiphons for the Immaculate Conception. It takes some text from the book of Judith and other text from the Song of Songs, specifically 4:7

Tota pulchra es

Latin text

Tota pulchra es, Maria

Et macula originalis non est in te.

Tu gloria Jerusalem

Tu laetitia Israel

Tu honorificentia populi nostri

Tu advocata peccatorum

O Maria, virgo prudentissima

Mater clementissima

Ora pro nobis

Intercede pro nobis

Ad Dominum Jesum Christum.

English translation

Thou art all fair, Mary

And the original stain [of sin] is not in thee

Thou art the glory of Jerusalem,

Thou art the joy of Israel,

Thou art the honor of our people,

Thou art the advocate of sinners.

O Mary, virgin most wise,

Mother most clement

Pray for us,

Intercede for us

With Our Lord Jesus Christ.





