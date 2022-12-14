New Forensic Files expose FAKE Sr. Lucy of Fatima?

CP&S COMMENT: This subject instigated a strong reaction among our readers and even within the team at CP&S when it was first reported here. Given the visible changes, plus the strange apparent character change of the original Fatima visionary, a fake replacement Sister Lucy was considered a real possibility by some. Others could not conceive of how a such a complicated hoax of such tremendous evil and unimaginable consequences could have been pulled out under the very noses of Church officials. After a great deal of contention we decided to drop the subject for the time being.

Now that the prestigious website, LifeSiteNews, has permitted the reopening of the claims of those who believe a fake woman took over the role of the humble visionary, and who have continued to investigate the case these last years, we have decided to publish their video here. LSN director, John-Henry Westen interviews Dr. Peter Chojnowski on his show.

A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggests that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double — that is to say an imposter — by the Shadow Church.

