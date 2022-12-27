MIRACLES FROM THE LITANY OF SAINTS

Landauer Altar by Albrecht Dürer

I was extremely encouraged to pray and promote the offering of the Litany of the Saints after I read Adam Blai’s latest book, The Exorcism Files. To give just one example, Blai describes the case of a woman with a long history of New Age practice who developed an obsession to commit suicide. She was relieved from her all-consuming compulsion to kill herself by Blai offering the Litany of the Saints in her presence.

I didn’t really believe the Litany could be all that powerful in other situations, until I saw some fantastic fruits which were the result of people offering it. I know someone whose depression was lifted after they offered it. One person was very sick and feeling they might not recover, but after it was offered for them, they felt hopeful and their symptoms disappeared in so radical a way that they still can’t fathom that they are well. There have been two extraordinary occasions of spectacular grace given souls who offered the Litany, and to be quite frank, I had previously never imagined they would ever overcome the horrors that plagued them. I thought the Litany would be a help, but not be a miraculous rescue. Thankfully grace is not limited to my meager mindset or anyone else’s for that matter.

I’ve sat on two miraculous events and have not written about them for some months in case “the miracle” as the people involved describe them were only flukes, only fleeting moments of seeming improvement and not permanent. A married couple had been in a bad patch for a decade. And things were only getting worse. The priest who counsels them had lost hope and had suggested separation. All the therapy had not worked, in fact, it had made the spouse with the personality disorder feel cornered, that instead of being given the admiration they crave, they felt wrongly accused and misunderstood. When this couple were first in love, they had worshipped each other and the narcissistic spouse had been sufficiently adored and their problems were masked as a result. But with the passage of time, this spouse has no longer felt like they are being appropriately admired and reverenced and have taken it out on the other spouse. Both of them, however, wanted to stay together. They were encouraged to offer the Litany of the Saints, as part of an overall drive to help them become practicing Catholics. Amazingly, the spouse with the personality disorder has stopped their acts of vengeance.

Many would insist this couple ought separate and dissolve their marriage. They may do so in the future. But for now, thanks to the fact that the offering of the Litany of the Saints allows them to ask the help of the Blessed Trinity, the Blessed Virgin and all the Saints means they have had respite from their struggles and are living in harmony. Yes, the spouse with a normal personality has to go “grey rock”, a term of art in the modern age for someone who does not retaliate, but things have gotten better, and more and more they feel “normal” and “content”. I am describing – in broad strokes – their problems not as a defense of the narcissistic partner who needs much prayer and forgiveness. Rather, I am writing with the aim of showing the efficacy of offering the Litany of the Saints even for someone who is married to someone with a personality disorder. Imagine if The Litany of Saints were promoted among married couples who have fewer issues? I would urge everyone reading this to give the Litany of Saints to someone who is having a tough time in their marriage. And our priests and nuns might give it to couples who come to them in need. It could be part of a pack given couples in dire trouble.

I was tempted not to write this post because the personal attack brought to bear on me when I write something like this can be hard-going, but I realized that my reticence to post was selfishness; I want to preserve myself from insult and scrutiny at the expense of not making it know that a couple in difficulty was helped by the Saints and are happier. As a note to anyone who may be upset with me, I’d ask you to offer the Litany of the Saints and see its marvelous efficacy.

Then there is the case of a lady I know who has been successful in her field to the point that she has attracted envy from lesser achievers. In recent years, a former friend of hers turned “frenemy” trolled her and then made threats. The fact that the persecutor had once been a friend meant they knew things like the woman’s address and knew certain vulnerabilities which meant they were able to get inside her head. Yes, this is a case where the authorities need to be called, and were about to be called. But a friend of the lady receiving the threats offered the Litany of the Saints for all concerned, and there was a sudden cessation in the threats being issued. The lady then started offering the Litany of the Saints herself for the explicit intention of the conversion of her former friend, the “frenemy”. Suddenly, her antagonist was moved to stop and went to confession, which is “the miracle” she never thought would happen. They never said sorry to her. To be fair, an apology in this instance is a type of self-incrimination, but they have said sorry to Our Lord when they confessed their misdeeds and they have shown firm purpose of amendment.

* * *.

The best Litany of the Saints that I’ve ever found is from Father Ripperger’s Deliverance Prayers For Use by the Laity. I include the Litany in full below, it was the one offered in every situation detailed in this post.

The Litany of the Saints

Lord, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost,

have mercy on us

Holy Trinity, one God,

have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us.

Holy Mother of God, pray for us.

Holy Virgin of virgins, pray for us.

Saint Michael, pray for us.

Saint Gabriel, pray for us.

Saint Raphael, pray for us.

All ye holy Angels and Archangels, pray for us.

All ye holy orders of blessed Spirits, pray for us.

Saint John the Baptist, pray for us.

Saint Joseph, pray for us.

All ye holy Patriarchs and Prophets, pray for us.

Saint Peter, pray for us.

Saint Paul, pray for us.

Saint Andrew, pray for us.

Saint James, pray for us.

Saint John, pray for us.

Saint Thomas, pray for us.

Saint James, pray for us.

Saint Philip, pray for us.

Saint Bartholomew, pray for us.

Saint Matthew, pray for us.

Saint Simon, pray for us.

Saint Thaddeus, pray for us.

Saint Matthias, pray for us.

Saint Barnabas, pray for us.

Saint Luke, pray for us.

Saint Mark, pray for us.

All ye holy Apostles and Evangelists, pray for us.

All ye holy Disciples of the Lord, pray for us.

All ye holy Innocents, pray for us.

Saint Stephen, pray for us.

Saint Lawrence, pray for us.

Saint Vincent, pray for us.

Saints Fabian and Sebastian, pray for us.

Saints John and Paul, pray for us.

Saints Cosmas and Damian, pray for us.

Saints Gervase and Protase, pray for us.

All ye holy Martyrs, pray for us.

Saint Sylvester, pray for us.

Saint Gregory, pray for us.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

Saint Augustine, pray for us.

Saint Jerome, pray for us.

Saint Martin, pray for us.

Saint Nicholas, pray for us.

All ye holy Bishops and Confessors, pray for us.

All ye holy Doctors, pray for us.

Saint Anthony, pray for us.

Saint Benedict, pray for us.

Saint Dominic, pray for us.

Saint Francis, pray for us.

All ye holy Priests and Levites, pray for us.

All ye holy Monks and Hermits, pray for us.

Saint Mary Magdalen, pray for us.

Saint Agatha, pray for us.

Saint Lucy, pray for us.

Saint Agnes, pray for us.

Saint Cecilia, pray for us.

Saint Catherine, pray for us.

Saint Anastasia, pray for us.

All ye holy Virgins and Widows, pray for us.

All ye holy Saints of God, Make intercession for us.

Be merciful, Graciously hear us, O Lord.

From all evil, O Lord, deliver us.

From the snares of the devil, O Lord, deliver us.

From anger, and hatred and every evil will, O Lord, deliver us.

From the spirit of fornication, O Lord, deliver us.

From lightning and tempest, O Lord, deliver us.

From the scourge of earthquakes, O Lord, deliver us.

From plague, famine and war, O Lord, deliver us.

From everlasting death, O Lord, deliver us.

Through the mystery of Thy holy Incarnation, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy Coming, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy Birth, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy Baptism and holy Fasting, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy Cross and Passion, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy Death and Burial, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thy holy Resurrection, O Lord, deliver us.

Through Thine admirable Ascension, O Lord, deliver us.

Through the coming of the Holy Ghost, the Paraclete, O Lord, deliver us.

In the day of judgment, O Lord, deliver us.

We sinners, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst spare us, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst pardon us, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thous wouldst bring us to true penance, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to govern and preserve Thy holy Church, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to preserve our Apostolic Prelate, and all orders of the Church in holy religion, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to humble the enemies of holy Church, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to give peace and true concord to Christian kings and princes, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to grant peace and unity to the whole Christian world, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst call back to the unity of the Church all who have strayed from her fold, and to guide all unbelievers into the light of the Gospel, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to confirm and preserve us in Thy holy service, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst lift up our minds to heavenly desires, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst render eternal blessings to all our benefactors, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst deliver our souls, and the souls of our brethren, relations, and benefactors from eternal damnation, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to give and preserve the fruits of the earth, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to grant eternal rest to all the faithful departed, we beseech Thee, hear us.

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe graciously to hear us, we beseech Thee, hear us.

Son of God, who take away the sins of the world, spare us O Lord.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us. Christ, graciously hear us.

Lord, have mercy, Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy, Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy, Lord, have mercy.

Advertisement