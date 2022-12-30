The Final Battle

It is the feast of the Holy Family in the Novus Ordo calendar today.

Catholic families in our day, trying to build their homes in imitation of the Holy Family, are having a very tough time. The attack on marriage and the family is a mystical unfolding of the attack on the exclusive relationship of fidelity between Jesus Christ and His Spouse, the Catholic Church.

Terrestrial marriage — even as a Christian Sacrament — is an image of this greater relationship between the Divine Bridegroom and his mystical Bride, as Saint Paul shows us (Eph. 5:22-33; cf. also, Cant. 6:8 and the way this passage is employed by Pope Boniface VIII in Unam Sanctam).

When the faithful are lied to and assured that Jesus Christ can have “multiple wives” in all the heretical Christian sects (some of whose anniversary is wickedly being celebrated by Catholics now), and that even the unbaptized are “God’s children,” then it is logical and reasonable that Christian marriage cannot be long protected.

So without question the biblical concept of marriage—one man for one woman for life—is under severe assault today under the influence of the “father of lies” (John 8:44). Western culture is redefining and dismissing this foundational institution. The enemy’s tactics have been calculated and catastrophically effective. The crisis in the family and in marriage manifest in the constant expansion of contraception, divorce, abortion, fornication, adultery, and homosexuality, clearly derives from the Spirit of the World and ultimately from Fallen Nature.

Why have his attacks been so devastating? The answer is complex, but a major factor in Satan’s recent success is his attack on foundations. You see, for a culture to abandon the ingrained, traditional, biblical definition of marriage, it first must question the source of that definition. This is the devil’s strategy, and it’s not a new scheme. His ploy is as old as Genesis 3: “ Did God really say….? ”

The strategy is simple: Use subtle questions and seemingly harmless ideas to get people to doubt, and ultimately reject, the authority of God’s Word. Undermine Revelation and the truth of biblical and Church teachings.

Sadly, many Christians have missed the true nature of this fight because they’ve swallowed the secular propaganda that tolerance means being neutral on social and moral issues. But according to the Bible, neutrality is impossible. Jesus says in Matthew 12:30, “ Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters. ”

Another reason Christians are befuddled by the enemy’s present triumph is that we’ve missed the flashpoint of today’s Genesis 3 attack on God’s authority. Saint Paul warns, “ But I am afraid that as the serpent deceived Eve by his cunning, your thoughts will be led astray from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ ” (2 Corinthians 11:3). Satan has been using the same fundamental attack throughout history, just manifested in diverse ways.

This deeper truth concerning marriage and the family should not minimize the pastoral disaster and danger to souls that truly exists in the present crisis. If Christians don’t respond to what is happening in the world today, it may be too late to effect change.

Remember: ‘The Family That Prays Together, Stays Together.’ And indeed, without prayer, there is a decline in family life. There are several saints whose lives exemplify the life of faith to which we are called.

St. John Paul II grew up with the example of strong faith. He would often wake in the night to find his father on his knees in prayer. That, he said, was his first seminary. St. Thérèse of Lisieux also saw firsthand the faith of her parents, who were incredibly prayerful and charitable. Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin. St. Dominic Savio’s family was a model of Catholic virtue and piety.

In the Apocalypse of St. John, chapter 12 to be exact, the Blessed Mother is shown as a woman clothed with the sun and that she is crowned…crowned with 12 stars…as Queen of Heaven and Earth of angels and of all men. But in that very same chapter from the Apocalypse, there is made mention of a Red Dragon…a reptile… the Red menace…whose offspring included the Bolshevik Revolution. You know, the God of peace and reconciliation has only established one enemy relationship in creation and He did so at the very beginning. After the fall of Adam and Eve, God spoke: I will put enmity between you (serpent) and the woman, between your offspring and her offspring. That enmity is between Mary and the devil…between the Queen and the unjust usurper…between her true subjects and the offspring and revolutionaries of Satan. This irreconcilable feud will last until the end of time and it will only increase in intensity as the years pass. Case and point, Sr. Lucia, the principal visionary of Our Lady at Fatima, stated the following back in 1957: “The Most Holy Virgin has told me that the devil is about to engage in a decisive battle against the Virgin.”



In a remarkable interview, originally published in 2008, with Cardinal Carlo Caffarra of Bologna (one of the Dubia cardinals) he references correspondence he had with Sister Lucia:

Q. There is a prophecy by Sister Lucia dos Santos, of Fatima, which concerns “the final battle between the Lord and the kingdom of Satan”. The battlefield is the family. Life and the family. We know that you were given charge by John Paul II to plan and establish the Pontifical Institute for the Studies on Marriage and the Family. >Yes, I was. At the start of this work entrusted to me by the Servant of God (now Saint) John Paul II, I wrote to Sister Lucia of Fatima through her Bishop as I couldn’t do so directly. Unexplainably however, since I didn’t expect an answer, seeing that I had only asked for prayers, I received a very long letter with her signature – now in the Institute’s archives. In it we find written: the final battle between the Lord and the reign of Satan will be about marriage and the family. Don’t be afraid, she added, because anyone who operates for the sanctity of marriage and the family will always be contended and opposed in every way, because this is the decisive issue. And then she concluded: however, Our Lady has already crushed its head. Talking also to John Paul II, you felt too that this was the crux, as it touches the very pillar of creation, the truth of the relationship between man and woman among the generations. If the founding pillar is touched the entire building collapses and we see this now, because we are at this point and we know it. And I’m moved when I read the best biographies of Padre Pio , on how this man was so attentive to the sanctity of marriage and the sanctity of the spouses, even with justifiable rigor on occasion.

Does this come as any surprise to those watching the events currently unfolding in the Church? Various apparitions in the past are related to this confrontation between the unchanging teachings of the Catholic Church and the Devil, beginning with Our Lady of Good Success, in the 17th century:

“Thus I make it known to you that from the end of the 19th century and shortly after the middle of the 20th century…the passions will erupt and there will be a total corruption of morals… As for the Sacrament of Matrimony, which symbolizes the union of Christ with His Church, it will be attacked and deeply profaned. Freemasonry, which will then be in power, will enact iniquitous laws with the aim of doing away with this Sacrament, making it easy for everyone to live in sin and encouraging procreation of illegitimate children born without the blessing of the Church… In this supreme moment of need for the Church, the one who should speak will fall silent.”

Our Lady of Akita’s revelations also come to mind:

“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres…churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”

It is no longer in dispute: there is at this very moment a battle taking place for the heart of the Church and the souls of the faithful. We are at war with Satan and all the forces of Hell. In these final days of 2022 let us armour ourselves with the virtues and gifts of the Holy Spirit to prepare to go into battle as true soldiers of Christ.

—————

[Sources for this article include excerpts from Catholicism.org, 1Peter5, Sensus Fidelium and the National Catholic Register.]

