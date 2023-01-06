On the Twelfth Day of Christmas: A Prayer to the Three Kings

The end of the Christmas Octave brings us to Epiphany Eve: so end our special Twelve-Days features, which we hope you have enjoyed. For all their erudition, charm and wit, the prickly literary convert Evelyn Waugh now reminds us that those of us who tend towards letters and learning have a special need of the prayers of the sophisticated Magi, with their fine tastes and strange offerings.

Like me, you were late in coming.

The shepherds were here long before,

even the cattle. They had joined

the chorus of angels

before you were started.

For you the primordial discipline

of the heavens had to be relaxed

and a new defiant light set to blaze amid

the disconcerted stars.

How laboriously you came, taking sights

and calculating, where the shepherds

had run barefoot. How odd you looked on the road,

attended by what outlandish liveries,

and laden with such preposterous gifts.

You came at length to the first stage

of your pilgrimage and the great star

stood still above you. What did you do?

You stopped to call on King Herod.

Deadly exchange of compliments

in which there began that un-ended war

of mobs and magistrates against the innocent.

Yet you came, and were not turned away.

You too found room before the manger.

Your gifts were not needed, but they were

accepted and put carefully by,

for they were brought with love.

In that new order of charity

that had just come to life,

there was room for you, too.

You were not lower in the eyes of

the holy family than the ox or the ass.

You are our special patrons,

and patrons of all latecomers,

of all who have a tedious journey to make to the truth,

of all who are confused with knowledge and speculation,

of all who through politeness make themselves partners in guilt,

of all who stand in danger by reason of their talents.

May we, too, before and at the end

find kneeling-space in the straw.

For His sake Who did not reject your curious gifts,

pray always for all the learned,

the oblique, and the delicate.

Let them not be quite forgotten at the Throne of God

when the simple come into their kingdom.

***

Photo: Rubens’ paintings of the Magi reunited at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, in 2015. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

(from the Catholic Herald)

