Rome Special Update: Vatican Globalist Agenda Revealed

Posted on January 10, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

The mystery surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI remains a critical question in the aftermath of his short papacy.

Now, startling revelations indicate that the United States intelligence services — including the NSA — were behind the globalist plot to overthrow the late pontiff.

John Henry Westen searches for answers with veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti, exposing what’s in store for the culture of life during the unopposed regime of Pope Francis.

There is so much still unknown following the death of Pope Benedict XVI, but a true turning point is emerging after the unprecedented persecutions issued from the Francis papacy.

Is there a new chapter beginning for traditional Catholics and the culture of life?

Consider these implications, the fate of the “Deep Church,” and more.

WATCH THE VIDEO AT LIFESITENEWS HERE. 

