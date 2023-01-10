Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor of The Remnant

SPIRITUAL HOLOCAUST: Wisconsin Bishop ‘just following orders’

In this episode of the Remnant Underground, Michael Matt comments on the good news that NFL football star, Damar Hamlin, has resumed consciousness. So now is it okay to ask a few questions?

The Bishop of La Crosse, Wisconsin shuts down the most thriving community in his diocese. Why? Because the pope told him to, and he’s just “following orders.” But haven’t we heard that excuse before?

Meanwhile, the personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI confirms that Pope Francis’s Davos-pleasing crackdown on faithful Catholics “broke Pope Benedict’s heart.”

Given that many bishops had no problem ignoring Pope Benedict’s motu proprio Summorum Pontificum – which freed the Latin Mass – why couldn’t a good bishop today just ignore Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes – which seeks to cancel it?

Finally, yet another scandal rocks the Vatican, and the pope gets caught honoring a disgraced Jesuit priest credibly accused of having sexually abused several religious sisters.

Once again, Michael calls on good bishops to open their eyes to what’s really going on here: If you want to build a New World Order you’ve got to crush the old one first. With the help of Francis the Globalist, that’s exactly what’s happening. The question is: Will the bishops do anything to stop it?

Whether you’re Catholic or not, what’s happening inside the Vatican right now will impact your world for years to come.

Will no one try to stop Pope Francis’s Great Reset of Christianity?

