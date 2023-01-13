Eight Magnificent Quotes From Pope Benedict XVI: Future Doctor of the Church?

Pope Benedict XVI authored more than 60 books, memorable and important encyclicals, more than a thousand academic articles, countless speeches and commentaries, and even prayers. He is considered one of the greatest and most faithful theologians in the history of the Church, and his vast body of teachings, including fundamental, dogmatic, biblical and spiritual theology. His work increased and continued during his Pontificate and in the ten years after his abdication; in fact right up until his recent death. The argument can be made that he stands alongside several Doctors of the Church for his learning, wisdom and because he also had the remarkable ability to bring the most profound teachings of the faith down to the level that anyone can understand, a feat possible only when a teacher has absolute mastery of the subject.

Should Pope Benedict one day be canonised a saint and declared a Doctor of the Church, he would be only the third pontiff (as of today at least), with Pope St. Leo I the Great and Pope St. Gregory I the Great.

