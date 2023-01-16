Why did Archbishop Viganò call out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates?

In this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall explores why former Vatican nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates as leaders of the wicked agenda to create a one-world government according to secular humanist ideals. Viganò teaches that Soros, Schwab, and Bill Gates have used their billions to situate a “Great Reset” – a global effort to undermine Christians, the traditional family, and virtue. We will also explore Archbishop VIganò’s Christ-centered solution to this global crisis.
