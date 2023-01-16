Why did Archbishop Viganò call out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates?

Posted on January 16, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

In this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall explores why former Vatican nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called out George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates as leaders of the wicked agenda to create a one-world government according to secular humanist ideals. Viganò teaches that Soros, Schwab, and Bill Gates have used their billions to situate a “Great Reset” – a global effort to undermine Christians, the traditional family, and virtue. We will also explore Archbishop VIganò’s Christ-centered solution to this global crisis.

Advertisement
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s