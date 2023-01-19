Thousands of Men Holding Rosaries Sing Ancient Marian Hymn at Basilica in Poland

This is what real men look like:

Are Poland and Hungary the only truly Catholic countries left in Europe today? More than ever we need strong heroic men like these shown here to fill our churches, homes, society once again. We need their witness to halt the tide of waning faith and emptying churches in the West, most notably among men and the youth.

Thousands of men gathered for a ‘Warriors of Mary‘ formation meeting at the Basilica of St. Vincent de Paul in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The Marian organization headed by Fr. Dominik Chmielewski meets to pray the Rosary, attend Mass and formation sessions, and as the video shows, honour Our Lady in song.

In a recent video that went viral a massive group of at least 8000 men hold up their Rosaries and sing ‘Bogurodzica,’ an ancient Polish Marian hymn that dates back to the 12th or 13th century.

Bogurodzica or ‘Mother of God’ in English, is a hymn to Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Historically, the Poles consider it a knight’s song, which they sang before going into battle.

The first stanza contains an invocation to Christ through the intercession of prayer to Mary. It begins with a tribute to her – to the Mother of Christ, the Virgin, praised by God, the chosen one. After the tribute there is an appeal to Mary to win favour for her people from her Divine Son.

Polish historian Fr. Jan Długosz recorded the song’s recitation in the Battle of Grunwald: “When the reveilles began to sound, the entire royal army, with a resounding voice, sang their native song: ‘Bogurodzica’, and then, raising their lances, they rushed into battle.”

English lyrics of ‘Bogurodzica’

Virgin, Mother of God, God-glorified Mary!

Ask Thy Son, Our Lord, God-chosen Mary,

To have mercy upon us, win Him over for us!

Kyrie eleison!

Son of God, for Thy Baptist’s sake,

Hear our voices, fulfill the pleas we make!

Hearken to the prayer we say,

Deign to give us what we ask today:

Life on earth free of vice;

After life: paradise!

Kyrie eleison!

[Sources include Facebook, YouTube, Churchpop, Wikipedia]

