Saint Agnes, pray for us!

St. Agnes is the patron saint of young girls, of chastity, of sexual assault survivors, and the Children of Mary.



She stands as an incredible witness to what it means to be consecrated to and follow in the footsteps of Our Blessed Mother who also remained perfectly pure.



In a society that is so plagued with sins of the flesh, St. Agnes is the perfect saint for us to turn to for guidance and intercession in order that we might heed Our Lady of Fatima’s warning.



To remain pure in today’s society often entails persecution, misunderstanding, and even hatred.

But if we take refuge in Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, then we too might be able to see God as our one true Beloved as St. Agnes did.



In Him we find the fulfillment of our whole heart and every sorrow and wound of longing is washed away by His grace.



So let us say with St. Agnes, “He chose me first and He shall have me!”



St. Agnes, pray for us!