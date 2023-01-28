Mary, Victrix of Satan

In these times in which it seems the world rulers of this present darkness are exercising demonic power here and all over the world, it should never be forgotten that Mary will crush the head of the serpent. Who better to lead us in confidence and faith in this struggle? We know with her the battle will be won.

There is a book, over a century old, that serves as a combat manual for the fight against Satan and the devils. The following text and prayers are excerpted from, Mary, Help of Christians, compiled by Rev. Bonaventure Hammer, OFM, published by Benziger Brothers, Printers to the Holy Apostolic See, 1909.

“A single sigh of Mary is more effective with God than the combined intercession of all the angels and saints. If, then, Mary’s power is so great, she will surely hear us when we invoke her help in our combat with Satan. Having conquered him herself, she will also help us to conquer him.”



Mary, the Victrix of Satan

IN THY conception, O Virgin Mary, thou wast immaculate; pray for us to the Father, whose Son Jesus, conceived in thy womb by the Holy Ghost, thou didst bring forth. Indulgence. 200 days, every time. (Pius VI, November 21, 1793.).

Meditation

The Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary inaugurated the fulfilment of the divine promise made to our first parents in paradise in the words addressed to the serpent: “I shall put enmities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed; she shall crush thy head” (Gen. iii. 15). Mary is the woman in whom Satan never had a part. Her intimate connection with God was announced by the angel: “Hail, full of grace; the Lord is with thee.” Now was fulfilled the saying of the Psalmist, “The Most High hath sanctified His own tabernacle. God is in the midst thereof, it shall not be moved: God will help it in the morning early” (Ps. xlv. 5-6). Mary was chosen to be the glorious tabernacle of the Son of God “in the morning early,” that is, in the first moment of her existence. God called her into being that she might assume the exalted dignity of the Mother of His Son, and therefore granted her the singular privilege of exemption from original sin. In her were fulfilled Solomon’s prophetic words of praise, “Thou art all fair, O my love, and there is not a spot in thee” (Cant. iv. 7). It was in view of her Son’s merits applied to her beforehand that God thus produced in her the image of the new man regenerated in the Holy Ghost.

Practice

The spirit of darkness holds mankind enslaved, but one human being escapes him. A destructive fire lays waste the whole earth, but one tree remains unscathed. A terrible tyrant conquers the whole world, but one fortified city repels his assaults. This human being retaining liberty, this tree escaping destruction, this city repelling the enemy’s attack is the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Will the almighty and merciful God, who has accomplished such great things in Mary, who has selected her for His Mother, not listen to her prayers when she intercedes for us? St. William of Paris exclaims: “No other created being can obtain for us so many and so great graces from God as His Mother. By the all-powerful might of her intercession He honors her not only as His handmaid, but also as His Mother.” Therefore we ought not be surprised when the holy Fathers maintain that a single sigh of Mary is more effective with God than the combined intercession of all the angels and saints. If, then, Mary’s power is so great, she will surely hear us when we invoke her help in our combat with Satan. Having conquered him herself, she will also help us to conquer him.

O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin didst prepare a worthy dwelling-place for Thy divine Son; grant that, as in view of Thy Son Thou didst preserve her from all taint, so Thou wouldst vouchsafe unto us that cleansed from all sin by her intercession we too may arrive at Thine eternal glory. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.

