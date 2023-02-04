Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, February 5

Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Agatha

Book of Isaiah 58,7-10.

Thus says the LORD: Share your bread with the hungry, shelter the oppressed and the homeless; clothe the naked when you see them, and do not turn your back on your own.

Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your wound shall quickly be healed; Your vindication shall go before you, and the glory of the LORD shall be your rear guard.

Then you shall call, and the LORD will answer, you shall cry for help, and he will say: Here I am!

If you bestow your bread on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then light shall rise for you in the darkness, and the gloom shall become for you like midday.

Psalms 112(111),4-5.6-7.8-9.

Light shines through the darkness for the upright;

he is gracious and merciful and just.

Well for the man who is gracious and lends,

who conducts his affairs with justice;



He shall never be moved;

the just one shall be in everlasting remembrance.

An evil report he shall not fear;

His heart is firm, trusting in the LORD.



His heart is steadfast; he shall not fear

till he looks down upon his foes

Lavishly he gives to the poor,

his justice shall endure forever;

his horn shall be exalted in glory.

First Letter to the Corinthians 2,1-5.

When I came to you, brothers and sisters, proclaiming the mystery of God, I did not come with sublimity of words or of wisdom.

For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ, and him crucified.

I came to you in weakness and fear and much trembling,

and my message and my proclamation were not with persuasive (words of) wisdom, but with a demonstration of spirit and power,

so that your faith might rest not on human wisdom but on the power of God.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5,13-16.

Jesus said to his disciples: “You are the salt of the earth. But if salt loses its taste, with what can it be seasoned? It is no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.

You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden.

Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house.

Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.”

Saint Gregory of Nyssa (c.335-395)

monk and Bishop

On the new creation, sermon 13, 104-105

Let your light shine

The establishment of the Church is a re-creation of the world. In the Church there is a new heaven. That is faith in Christ, as St Paul says. A new earth is founded “that drinks the rain that falls on it” (Hebrews 6:7) Man is created once again, for by his rebirth from on high, he is renewed according to the image of his Creator. There is also a new light, of which He speaks: “You are the light of the world.” This light comes forth from the firmament of faith.

It is not surprising that in this new world there are a multitude of lights numbered and named by God. The creator of these lights says their name is written in the heavens. (Lk 10:20) There are created lights that enlighten the inhabited earth through the rays of their good works, “May your light shine for all men” (Mt 5:14), and “The righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father” (Mt 13:43)

Just as man who observes the sensible world and recognizes the manifest wisdom through the beauty of these realities; he deduces from what he sees the invisible beauty and source of wisdom. In the same way he who looks upon the new world, and the creation of the Church, sees in this world He who is all in all. He is led from the path of finite and comprehensible realities to knowledge of the incomprehensible.

