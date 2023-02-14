Here Are Seven Catholic Ways You Can Love Jesus More This Valentine’s Day



from ChurchPop

1) Go to Mass

Mass is the ultimate expression of love for God. We literally enter Heaven on Earth and the reenactment of Christ’s sacrifice on Calvary. There is no better way to love Jesus than to attend Mass and receive the Eucharist.

If you can’t attend Mass, make a spiritual communion and invite Jesus into your heart.

“Know, O Christian, that the Mass is the holiest act of religion. You cannot do anything to glorify God more, nor profit your soul more, than by devoutly assisting at it, and assisting as often as possible.” – St. Peter Julian Eymard

2) Visit Jesus in the Eucharist

If attending Mass is not possible, visit Jesus at your nearest church. Sit with Him and adore His Eucharistic presence. Jesus is waiting for you to love Him!

“It is Jesus in fact that you seek when you dream of happiness; he is waiting for you when nothing else you find satisfies you; he is the beauty to which you are so attracted…” – St. John Paul II.

3) Love Jesus’ Mother – Pray the Rosary!

Our Lady asks us to do one thing daily – pray the rosary!

If the Mother of God asks you to do something, don’t you think Jesus encourages it too? We can love Jesus more by loving his Mother. What better way to love Our Lady than to pray her daily rosary?

“Go to the Madonna. Love her! Always say the Rosary. Say it well. Say it as often as you can! Be souls of prayer. Never tire of praying, it is what is essential. Prayer shakes the Heart of God, it obtains necessary graces!” – St. Padre Pio

4) Thank Jesus for His Sacrifice on Calvary

Spend time meditating on Jesus’ Passion and thank him for sacrificing his life for our salvation. As Jesus said, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13)

His death was the perfect act of love, so let’s thank Him for it!

5) Volunteer or Donate

Volunteer at your local homeless shelter, pro-life pregnancy center, or parish. Donate your time, money, food or gently used goods to those in need. These are all acts of love for the Lord.

Jesus said, “‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’” (Matt. 25:40)

6) Read the Gospels

Reading the Gospels is a great way to love Jesus more. His words in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John will give you everything you need to love Him as he asks.

Meditate on His Word and ask Him how he calls you to love and serve Him daily.

“Ignorance of Scripture is ignorance of Christ.” – St. Jerome

7) Listen to Jesus’ voice in silence

We live in a world full of noise. We constantly “need” phones, the television, music, or some kind of entertainment. Sometimes the best way to love Jesus is merely sitting with him in silence. He cannot speak to us without silence.

“…the silent soul is capable of attaining the closest union with God. It lives almost always under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. God works in a silent soul without hindrance.” – St. Faustina

