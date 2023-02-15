LATIN MASS CATHOLICS UNDER FIRE: Two Bishops and Twenty AGs Demand Answers from FBI

Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor of The Remnant



The irony is rich – conservative Catholic faux “journalists,” reacting to the FBI witch hunt by joining in on the blanket party against traditional Catholics: “We’re not like THOSE people!” These useful idiots actually did their damnedest to substantiate the FBI’s trumped-up charge that traditional Catholics are basically one migraine away from becoming “domestic terrorists.”

Thankfully and not surprisingly, they failed. The good guys and real media people (not to be confused with the playactors) carried the day. Kyle Seraphin, for example, the courageous former FBI agent who broke the story – emerged as something of a Catholic hero who put everything on the line for the sake of Christians in America.

Tucker Carlson dared to have Kyle Seraphin on his show to breakdown the FBI memo, thus doubling down on his own commitment to expose the Biden Administration’s efforts to weaponize the Federal government against Christians.

Bishop Joseph Strickland was neither fooled nor intimidated by the FBI stunt. His Excellency wasted no time standing with the falsely accused:

Sadly, the experience of Mark Houck provides evidence that this type of surveillance is not beyond the realm of possibility. It underscores our society’s deep ignorance of what it means to be a true disciple of Jesus Christ or as presently stated “radical traditional Catholic.” Our Lord tells us to love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute us. Deeply committed Catholics are the last people the authorities should be concerned about. Yes, committed traditional Catholics will defend the unborn and others who are helpless, but attacks of violent aggression are antithetical to what it means to be a radically committed traditional Catholic. Let us pray for all in positions of authority and especially those in law enforcement.

God bless Bishop Strickland!

Not to be outdone, Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond got straight to the point in a letter highlighted by the Catholic New Service calling on members of Congress from Virginia to publicly condemn the leaked FBI memorandum which he calls a “threat to religious liberty.”

The leaked FBI memo specifically points to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) as a potential point of contact for outreach. But Bishop Knestout sees this as an outrage, noting how surprised he was to “learn of the mention of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), a religious order, which celebrates the traditional form of the Catholic Mass. FSSP has served with devotion for many years the parishes within our Catholic community and to the faithful of our diocese who appreciate this form of the Catholic Mass in our diocese.

“The leaked document should be troubling and offensive to all communities of faith, as well as all Americans…[and] I call on all national representatives from the Commonwealth of Virginia in the House and Senate to exercise their role of oversight, to publicly condemn this threat to religious liberty, and to ensure that such offenses against the constitutionally protected free exercise of religion do not occur again. Racism, religious bigotry, violence, and discrimination have no place in our Church or teachings.”

Traditional Catholics worldwide express their gratitude to the good bishops who immediately came to the defense of not only their civil rights but also those of every Christian in America.

The Attorneys General of twenty states agree with Bishop Knestout, by the way. They sent an open letter to the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, demanding that the FBI cease and desist its attack on the First Amendment rights of Catholic Americans.

Why did 20 AGs react with such vehemence? Because this is not an attack merely on traditional Catholics. If this FBI agenda is allowed to stand, no Christian in America will be safe. A weaponized Justice Department will first criminalize Traditional Catholics, then they will turn on Protestants who defend the Biblical definition of marriage, and finally they’ll target the Bible itself whose Ten Commandments will be labeled hate speech.

And if that happens, welcome to post-Christian America!

That’s why this matters. And that’s why the Catholic faux “journalists” — who initially jumped right in to defend the FBI memo — need to keep their day jobs. They are not only ignorant… they’re dangerous.

From twenty Attorneys General to former FBI agents to several bishops, many priests, and every ally of The Remnant in the media today – we are all traditional Catholics now.

Unite the clans!

