Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, February 19

Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Barbatus

Book of Leviticus 19,1-2.17-18.

The LORD said to Moses,

“Speak to the whole Israelite community and tell them: Be holy, for I, the LORD your God, am holy.

“You shall not bear hatred for your brother in your heart. Though you may have to reprove your fellow man, do not incur sin because of him.

Take no revenge and cherish no grudge against your fellow countrymen. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD.”

Psalms 103(102),1-2.3-4.8.10.12-13.

Bless the LORD, O my soul;

and all my being, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits.



He pardons all your iniquities,

he heals all your ills.

He redeems your life from destruction,

he crowns you with kindness and compassion.



Merciful and gracious is the LORD,

slow to anger and abounding in kindness.

Not according to our sins does he deal with us,

nor does he requite us according to our crimes.



As far as the east is from the west,

so far has he put our transgressions from us.

As a father has compassion on his children,

so the LORD has compassion on those who fear him.

First Letter to the Corinthians 3,16-23.

Brothers and sisters: Do you not know that you are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?

If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for the temple of God, which you are, is holy.

Let no one deceive himself. If any one among you considers himself wise in this age, let him become a fool so as to become wise.

For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in the eyes of God, for it is written: “He catches the wise in their own ruses,”

and again: “The Lord knows the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.”

So let no one boast about human beings, for everything belongs to you,

Paul or Apollos or Kephas, or the world or life or death, or the present or the future: all belong to you,

and you to Christ, and Christ to God.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5,38-48.

Jesus said to his disciples: “You have heard that it was said, An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.

But I say to you, offer no resistance to one who is evil. When someone strikes you on (your) right cheek, turn the other one to him as well.

If anyone wants to go to law with you over your tunic, hand him your cloak as well.

Should anyone press you into service for one mile, go with him for two miles.

Give to the one who asks of you, and do not turn your back on one who wants to borrow.”

You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’

But I say to you, love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you,

that you may be children of your heavenly Father, for he makes his sun rise on the bad and the good, and causes rain to fall on the just and the unjust.

For if you love those who love you, what recompense will you have? Do not the tax collectors do the same?

And if you greet your brothers only, what is unusual about that? Do not the pagans do the same?

So be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.”

Venerable Madeleine Delbrêl (1904-1964)

missionary to the down-and-outs



The Christian is an unusual person (The Joy of Believing)

You will be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect

In the measure a Christian professes and tries to live his faith, he becomes unusual to Christians and non-Christians alike. The unusualness of a Christian is simply their resemblance to Christ, given at baptism, and penetrating his heart, bursting out like a flower from its pot!

Not only does he believe in God, but he loves Him as a child loves his beloved father, just as Christ (…)

Not only does he love his neighbor as himself, he must love him as Christ loves us (…)

He is not just brother to his neighbor, but the neighbor universal (…)

Not only giving but sharing, without asking for anything in return (…)

Not only a brother to those who love him, but also to his enemies; supporting him who strikes him without turning away (…)

Not only not doing evil, but forgiving, returning good for evil (…)

Not only sharing his clothing, but being willing to give his life for his brother (…)

Not only happy that he lives by God’s grace, but because he will live and permit his brothers to live with God for eternity.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

