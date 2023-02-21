Listen to this powerful sermon of Abp. Viganò in preparation for Lent, and published by ‘Return to Tradition’ a day ago.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- 11 Facts About Murdered Calif. Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2023/02/21/11-… 3 hours ago
-
Join 2,050 other subscribers
-
Recent Posts
- 11 Facts About Murdered Calif. Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend February 21, 2023
- Abp. Viganò: God Will Chastise Man To Defeat The Plans Of The Wicked February 21, 2023
- Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto: Patrons of prisoners February 20, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 18, 2023
- Love Letters to the Latin Mass 2: Drawn to the Tabernacle February 16, 2023
- LATIN MASS CATHOLICS UNDER FIRE: Two Bishops and Twenty AGs Demand Answers from FBI February 15, 2023
- Here Are Seven Catholic Ways You Can Love Jesus More This Valentine’s Day February 14, 2023
- Please pray for Catholic Mother in hospice February 14, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 12, 2023
- St Bernadette, Suffering, and the Message of Lourdes February 10, 2023
- Statue of Mary Untouched in Earthquake That Demolished Cathedral in Turkey February 9, 2023
- Three Prophets Pass from the Scene: Pope Benedict, Pat Buchanan, and George Neumayr February 7, 2023
- Women’s March vs. March for Life – Shocking Video Depicts Side-By-Side Comparison February 7, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 4, 2023
- Novak Djokovic’s Win Is a Win for the Vaccine-Free February 4, 2023
- Archbishop Gänswein Celebrates Mass for Benedict XVI One Month After Pope’s Death February 2, 2023
- The Mystery of Candlemas: Fourth Joyful Mystery February 2, 2023
- Sign posted on confessional door: “GET TO THE POINT!” February 2, 2023
- Candlemas February 1, 2023
- The Power of One Hail Mary February 1, 2023
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,637,821 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- 11 Facts About Murdered Calif. Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend
- Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto: Patrons of prisoners
- Abp. Viganò: God Will Chastise Man To Defeat The Plans Of The Wicked
- “Canticle to the Holy Face” – Prayer and Poem by St. Thérèse of Lisieux
- Garabandal - Rumblings of the Warning: A Pope, a Synod, and a Trip to Moscow
- Padre Pio, G.K.Chesterton and - women who wear trousers!!
- "Attende Domine" - A Hymn for Lent
- Why I Love You, O Mary! - a poem by St Thérèse of Lisieux
- Shrove Tuesday, Feast of the Holy Face of Jesus
- The Martyrs of Nowogrodek - on 01. August 1943, 11 Catholic nuns were murdered by the Gestapo