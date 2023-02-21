Abp. Viganò: God Will Chastise Man To Defeat The Plans Of The Wicked

Posted on February 21, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Listen to this powerful sermon of Abp. Viganò in preparation for Lent, and published by ‘Return to Tradition’ a day ago.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s