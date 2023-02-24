The Way of the Cross for the Suffering Church

[From AID TO THE CHURCH IN NEED]

INTRODUCTION

WAY OF THE CROSS

Every day millions of Christians around the world suffer for their Faith. Many are persecuted for their beliefs; their ordeals can include discrimination at home or in the workplace, fines, imprisonment, torture and even execution. Still others are living out their Christian Faith in extremely isolated communities or in the face of abject poverty.

Every story about suffering or persecuted Christians involves real people with names and hopes and dreams. It is often far too easy for us to think in terms of facts, figures and statistics rather than those who are suffering. St Paul the Apostle reminds us that, “just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. For by one Spirit we were all baptised into one body (….) if one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honoured, all rejoice together.” (1 Corinthians 12; 12-13, 26) St Paul underlines our responsibility towards our brothers and sisters. So let us work together to end their suffering and persecution by offering our prayers, sharing their stories with others and, finally, through our actions.

Just as we walk with Jesus whenever we pray before the Stations of the Cross, so we walk with all those who suffer for their faith. Let us pray for them, that their faith may continue to grow and that their suffering will ease through the mercy and compassion of Our Lord.

—————

1st Station…..

Continue the Way of the Cross on the ACN website HERE

Advertisement