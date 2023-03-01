“Jesus Will Save Civilization By Living In The Members Of His Body And Acting Through Them In The World”

From Mary’s Blog

Dr. R. Jared Staudt has just published a book, How the Eucharist Can Save Civilization which I intuit could be a spiritual masterpiece. I have not read the book in its entirety yet – it was only released today and I don’t normally praise books that highly but just watch Dr. Staudt expound on his thesis that if Catholics seek personal transformation through the Eucharist and allow Christ Who they have received to work in them to be a force for good in whatever area of life then they can change the world for the better.

