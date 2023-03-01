Dr. R. Jared Staudt has just published a book, How the Eucharist Can Save Civilization which I intuit could be a spiritual masterpiece. I have not read the book in its entirety yet – it was only released today and I don’t normally praise books that highly but just watch Dr. Staudt expound on his thesis that if Catholics seek personal transformation through the Eucharist and allow Christ Who they have received to work in them to be a force for good in whatever area of life then they can change the world for the better.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- “Jesus Will Save Civilization By Living In The Members Of His Body And Acting Through Them In The World”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 4 hours ago
-
Join 2,051 other subscribers
-
Recent Posts
- “Jesus Will Save Civilization By Living In The Members Of His Body And Acting Through Them In The World” March 1, 2023
- Pope Benedict’s Final Testament On How Science Cannot Destroy Faith February 28, 2023
- Fasting: Denial of the Flesh and Joy of the Spirit February 27, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 26, 2023
- NEW RESTRICTIONS: The Papal Posse & Peter Kwasniewski February 25, 2023
- Do not seek Christ without the Cross February 24, 2023
- The Way of the Cross for the Suffering Church February 24, 2023
- Living Lent in Solidarity With Our Suffering Nigerian Brothers and Sisters February 23, 2023
- The Badge of Christian Warfare February 23, 2023
- Archbishop Sheen’s Prophecy on Errors of Russia February 23, 2023
- 11 Facts About Murdered Calif. Bishop David O’Connell, Beautifully Unveiled by a Friend February 21, 2023
- Abp. Viganò: God Will Chastise Man To Defeat The Plans Of The Wicked February 21, 2023
- Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto: Patrons of prisoners February 20, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 18, 2023
- Love Letters to the Latin Mass 2: Drawn to the Tabernacle February 16, 2023
- LATIN MASS CATHOLICS UNDER FIRE: Two Bishops and Twenty AGs Demand Answers from FBI February 15, 2023
- Here Are Seven Catholic Ways You Can Love Jesus More This Valentine’s Day February 14, 2023
- Please pray for Catholic Mother in hospice February 14, 2023
- Sunday Mass Readings February 12, 2023
- St Bernadette, Suffering, and the Message of Lourdes February 10, 2023
March 2023 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,640,528 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Pope Benedict’s Final Testament On How Science Cannot Destroy Faith
- The Martyrs of Nowogrodek - on 01. August 1943, 11 Catholic nuns were murdered by the Gestapo
- Christus Vincit, Christus Regnat, Christus Imperat
- The Martyrs of the Venerabile
- "Jesus Will Save Civilization By Living In The Members Of His Body And Acting Through Them In The World"
- "Attende Domine" - A Hymn for Lent
- The Pardon Crucifix
- I Was Refused Holy Communion When Kneeling!
- Prayer of Saint Benedict of Nursia
- The Story of Garabandal - fifty years later
You must be logged in to post a comment.