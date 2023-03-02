

From Father Z’s blog.

From this new study about vocations to the priesthood and ordinations in these USA: HERE



I was told by a bishop that bishops say they do not hear that men have been inspired toward priesthood by Francis. Of course the plural of anecdote is “data”.

These numbers suggest a seriously unhealthy Church. I think it was, in part, purposely engineered to force massive secularization of the Church and “changes” to doctrine.

On the other hand, traditional groups like the FSSP have no room in their seminary for more.

Hmmm.

I received this graph.

CP&S comment. Among the many interesting comments beneath Father Z’s article, we would like to draw your attention to three in particular:

(1) “These graphs do not tell the whole story even by halves.

I am developing a first-of-its-kind mathematical model of the priest abuse crisis, which I hope to submit to a peer-reviewed epidemiological journal, soon. It is a complex model taking into account priest formation, sexual attraction, the influence of certain cultural changes in the Church, etc. The basic model is done (I wish I could put graphics in the comments). It is largely based on the causes suggested by Pope Benedict XVI. The model is a separate topic, however.

Finding the data to put in the model has been a challenge, so I have spent the last few years trying to track down essential data on such things as the number of Catholic scholars, numbers of priests, death rates of priests, etc. The Church has, at best, sketchy statistics on even such elementary measures as how many altar boys there are in the United States at any given time (not to mention altar girls – an important and overlooked point in the abuse crisis). In other words, I have been immersed in this data for a while.

There are only a couple of sources for data about the Church in the US. One is the CARA data set from Georgetown, another is Pew Research data sets, and the most comprehensive is the Official Catholic Directory (OCD), which is the source of the data in the plots in this post. CARA and OCD differ slightly in their numbers, but the trends are the same. I wish I could post a plot of the total number of US Priests compiled from OCD and CARA. It tells a much more interesting story than the graphs, above. I will send the plot to Fr. Z via e-mail, should he wish to include it. There are two inflection points before the graph falls off the cliff: one in 1970 – the upward graph literally reversed direction – and 1985, when the fall-off accelerates at a roller coaster rate.

1970 corresponds to the implementation of the NO Mass, the laitization of priests who wished to get married – a reflection of the impact of the sexual revolution – and the height of the counterculture movement, with its emphasis on both the material world and the substitution of an ordered ascetic mystical theology with psychotherapeutic and personalist spirituality.

After the initial shock of mass secularization, this was followed by the rise of a homosexual culture in the Church. This peaked in the mid 1980’s. 1985 corresponds to the year that the problem of homosexual child abuse was brought to the entire USCCB (which resulted in basically very little happening) as opposed to being an individual diocesan problem before that, as well as the height of the AIDS crisis, and (this is important) the beginning of the digital revolution.

The whole crisis in priestly vocation can be summarized in one word: selfishness. I don’t mean vicious selfishness, just the ordinary idea of considering oneself in relation to the world and the future. The 1960’s and 1970’s made religion into a matter of the here and now, rather than of eternity. Social justice flourished, but selflessness declined to the point where, today, social Justice is all about self and group identity. The New Mass, with its emphasis on “active participation,” made worship a largely external matter. Being a guardian of eternity (which is what priests are), in the face of such worldly pressures, did not seem quite so important as in years past.

In the 1980’s, parish environments changed. Even heteronormal priests who were good spiritual fathers lost a bit of camaraderie with their altar boy protégés when altar girls came on the scene. Older priest began to be disillusioned. Young men, caught up in the excitement of the infant digital revolution, stayed away from seminaries in droves, hoping to get in on the adventure of quick money and exciting technology. Somehow, they forgot about the adventure of self-sacrifice, in the process.

The trend downward in vocations has accelerated, not, as the report suggests, because no one has invited young men to consider the priesthood, but because even if invited, few would hear the invitation, so caught up are most young men with the World. Social media, especially (mark this) in its video forms, has had the effect of focusing youth on largely inconsequential matters of worldly self-identity (which they have not and will not learn is only properly formed by service to others, not constant whining about how unfair life is), while, at the same time creating an environment conducive to depression and despair. To even think about becoming a sign of hope to the world (such is part of the vocation of the priest) is unthinkable to many of them.

These are all problems of affluence. How hard it is for a rich country to enter the kingdom of Heaven. The graph of US priest growth is exactly backwards in Africa. Vocations are going like gang-busters. Hmm. I wonder why?

Nowhere does the report even suggest that the fault of dwindling priest numbers in the US might be in ourselves. Attachment to the world and attachment to self, all seeded in the soil of unconfessed sins, is what is drying up priest numbers.

On a societal level, at the present time, this problem can’t be fixed; it will only get worse (I expect priests to start being arrested within ten years). The only way to get more priests in the short term is on the local family level. Have many children; raise then in the fear of the Lord; teach then the difference in value of eternal and worldly things; train them well in the faith and the arguments of the world.

I don’t see the problems in the West being fixed within the next fifty years. In fact, it will become made up of largely newly missionary countries, with largely imported priests, mostly from Africa and Asia. Unlike the situation in the 1920’s, when Irish priests came to the U.S. and were welcomed with open arms, these new missionaries will have to accept that the situation will be more like 1650 than 2150 and that they too, like the North American martyrs, may have to die to bring Catholicism back to these shores.

I didn’t mean to go on so long, but these issues and these data have keep me occupied for a few years.” (The Masked Chicken)

***

(2) “Our parish has been producing about a vocation a year for the last decade… but all of the guys who are seriously praying about seminary also love the Latin Mass.” (PadreRon)

***

(3) “It is not just the FSSP that is full. It is ALL traditional orders. ICRSS, SSPX, etc. They are all busting at the seams. This has to scare the pants off the aging powers that be. They most likely see the large rise in vocations to traditional orders as a direct repudiation the current Church.

That is a FALSE premise. The late +Bishop Robert Morlino of the Diocese of Madison, WI, REQUIRED his seminarians to learn the Traditional Mass as part of their formation. [NB: It was Bp. Morlino’s – how he is missed – strong desire and he urged them to. He openly expressed that he wanted them to learn the TLM but that he would not force them to use it.] He encouraged and allowed each parish to offer the Traditional Mass if they so desired. He offered the sacraments in both the new and traditional forms.

Madison had the largest number of seminarians anywhere in the state and rivaled some of the Tier 2 and Tier 1 locations referenced in the report. MANY of these new seminarians chose a solemn high Mass as their first public Mass, but it was not forced on them. It is what they CHOSE. This clearly shows that men are drawn to things that are Masculine AND beautiful, but have a discerned order and are not EASY.

The current attack on the TLM by Rome will only push the potential seminarians of the future who feel a call to tradition to beat down the doors of the FSSP, ICRSS and SSPX. They can’t seem to keep up now. A further persecution will only push these candidates to the SSPX where the candidates will feel somewhat safe. Safe to just be Catholic and worship the way their ancestors did and with a high degree of probability of actually having the faith passed on to them.

Unfortunately, this problem will continue to get much worse before it gets better. Even in diocese that recognize the problem and try to do something about it, they still will push those families with many young men to the fringes for simply wanting to be Catholic. That will only make the decision to attend the SSPX easier. As long as the SSPX is praying for Rome and not dressing down Rome people will become VERY comfortable. They will not return to the diocesan parishes to be the squeaky wheel that gets the orthodox grease.” (moon1234)

