Fasting

Posted on March 3, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple
Advertisement
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Fasting

  1. johnhenrycn says:
    March 3, 2023 at 22:56

    Fasting by Jentezen Franklin
    https://www.amazon.ca/s?k=fasting+jentezen+franklin&i=stripbooks&crid=3UI4P05CJ2PDQ&sprefix=fasting+jentezen%2Cstripbooks%2C152&ref=nb_sb_ss_fb_1_16

    The Fasting Edge by the same.

    J. Franklin is an Evangelical. Favourable reviews of these books are found in New Oxford Review, an orthodox Catholic periodical, where I came across him.

    I found them very useful as tried to develop my fasting discipline

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s