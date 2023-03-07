Saint Thomas Aquinas, pray for us!

St. Thomas Aquinas was not only brilliant, but he was truly wise, never short changing his time in prayer but developing a profound love and devotion to the Most Blessed Sacrament.



Near the end of his life, St. Thomas experienced a vision where God Himself said, “Thou hast written well of me, Thomas; what reward wilt thou have?”



This offering is reminiscent of when God offered King Solomon whatever he wanted, to which the king wisely asked for wisdom (1 Kings 3:1-15).



However, King Solomon’s wisdom was not enough to secure his holiness, but instead he fell to much sin which led to the division of the kingdom (1 Kings 11).



Aquinas, already wise, asked for something even better, even more pure.



To the offer to have anything Aquinas lovingly replied to the Lord saying, “None other than Thyself, Lord”.



How beautiful a response!



How perfect a prayer!



Let us then learn from this remarkable saint and Doctor of the Church.



Let us hold fast to the truth which guards us against the wiles of the Enemy and against the errors of Russia which Our Lady of Fatima warned us about.



Let us forget about our own selfish concerns but instead pray above all simply to be with the Lord.



He is the beginning and the end.



The One from whom we come and the One for who we are made.



Let us thus pray the Rosary and take refuge as St. Thomas Aquinas did in the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.



“Grant me, O Lord my God, a mind to know you, a heart to seek you, wisdom to find you, conduct pleasing to you, faithful perseverance in waiting for you, and a hope of finally embracing you. Amen.” – St. Thomas Aquinas