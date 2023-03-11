A Great Prayer for Lent: The Seven Sorrows Rosary



Dear friends,



I have seen many miracles happening through the 7 Sorrows Rosary devotion, and I can’t think of a better time to say it and benefit from all the many graces Mary promised to St. Bridget and Marie Claire of Kibeho, than this time of LENT.



With all the graces being given at this time, please if you have any problem, cry to Our Lady, think of Her pain through the Seven Sorrows Rosary and your own pain will heal. Some of those miracles I see often, are people who prayed to be pregnant after trying for a long time or who were told it was impossible. I have heard many healing from cancer, for addictions, and I have heard many conversions through this rosary and many more. I encourage you to say it, for our own good, especially now during LENT. Honor Our Lady, console Her, she will console you.



She PROMISED:

– I will grant peace to their families.

– They will be enlightened about the divine mysteries.

– I will console them in their pains and I will accompany them in their work.

– I will give them as much as they ask for as long as it does not oppose the adorable will of my divine Son or the sanctification of their souls.

– I will defend them in their spiritual battles with the infernal enemy and I will protect them at every instant of their lives.

– I will visibly help them at the moment of their death, they will see the face of their Mother.

– I have obtained from my divine Son, that those who propagate this devotion to my tears and dolors, will be taken directly from this earthly life to eternal happiness since all their sins will be forgiven and my Son and I will be their eternal consolation and joy.



THE SEVEN SORROWS

1. The prophecy of Simeon: “And Simeon blessed them, and said to Mary his mother: Behold this child is set for the fall and for the resurrection of many in Israel, and for a sign which shall be contradicted; And thy own soul a sword shall pierce, that out of many hearts thoughts may be revealed.” – Luke II, 34-35.

2. The flight into Egypt: “And after they (the wise men) were departed, behold an angel of the Lord appeared in sleep to Joseph, saying: Arise and take the child and His mother and fly into Egypt: and be there until I shall tell thee. For it will come to pass that Herod will seek the child to destroy Him. Who arose and took the child and His mother by night, and retired into Egypt: and He was there until the death of Herod.” – Matt. II, 13-14.

3. The loss of the Child Jesus in the temple: “And having fulfilled the days, when they returned, the Child Jesus remained in Jerusalem; and His parents knew it not. And thinking that he was in the company, they came a day’s journey, and sought him among their kinsfolk and acquaintance. And not finding Him, they returned into Jerusalem, seeking Him.” Luke II, 43-45.

4. The meeting of Jesus and Mary on the Way of the Cross: “And there followed Him a great multitude of people, and of women, who bewailed and lamented Him.” – Luke XXIII, 27.

5. The Crucifixion: “They crucified Him. Now there stood by the cross of Jesus, His Mother. When Jesus therefore had seen His Mother and the disciple standing whom he loved, He saith to His Mother: Woman: behold thy son. After that he saith to the disciple: Behold thy Mother.” – John XIX, l8-25-27.

6. The taking down of the Body of Jesus from the Cross: “Joseph of Arimathea, a noble counselor, came and went in boldly to Pilate, and begged the body of Jesus. And Joseph buying fine linen, and taking Him down, wrapped Him up in the fine linen.” – Mark XV, 43-46.

7. The burial of Jesus: “Now there was in the place where He was crucified, a garden; and in the garden a new sepulcher, wherein no man yet had been laid. There, therefore, because of the parasceve of the Jews, they laid Jesus, because the sepulcher was nigh at hand.” John XIX, 41-42″