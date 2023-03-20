A Globalist Coup

Posted on March 20, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

From The Remnant Underground

THE VATICAN-UKRAINE ALLIANCE: From Francis to George Soros

In this episode of The Remnant Underground, Michael J. Matt starts off with a look at the latest indicator of full-blown apostacy in Catholic Ireland – a muezzin inside a Catholic church, calling the Irish to Muslim prayer.

The Catholic countries are dropping like flies. Well played, Vatican II!

Not to be outdone, the German bishops are hellbent on schism as well, with the head of the German Bishops’ Conference claiming that God wants sodomites to receive the blessing of the Church.

Meanwhile, Word War III heats up, as Pope Francis’s official newspaper calls on Europeans to give up heating their homes for Lent, since doing so supports “Russia’s war machine.” 

Speaking of lunacy, Lindsey Graham and Sean Hannity call on Clueless Joe to start shooting down Russian fighter planes.  So apparently our Neocon friends learned nothing from their mistakes in Iraq 20 years ago. 

Michael adds “Lucky Lindsey” to the Lunatics of Davos roster, as George Soros comes right out and admits who’s really behind the war in Ukraine.  

And finally, Pope Francis’s move to divide the clans – why is he doing it, and will we let him get away with it?

PLEASE GO TO THE REMNANT SITE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s