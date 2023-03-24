



Salutation to the Glory of Mary By St. John Eudes

This salutation was found in a book belonging to St. Margaret Mary after her death, and was promoted faithfully by Fr. Paul de Moll, O.S.B., Belgian Priest [1824-1896]





Hail Mary, Daughter of God the Father.

Hail Mary, Mother of God the Son.

Hail Mary, Spouse of the Holy Ghost.

Hail Mary, Temple of the Most Blessed Trinity.

Hail Mary, Immaculate lily of the resplendent and ever

peaceful Trinity.

Hail Mary, Celestial Rose of the ineffable love of God.

Hail Mary, Virgin pure and humble of whom the King of Heaven

willed to be born and with Thy milk to be nourished.

Hail Mary, Virgin of Virgins

Hail Mary, Queen of martyrs, whose soul was pierced with a sword of sorrow.



Hail Mary, Lady most blessed! Unto Whom all power in Heaven

and Earth is given.

Hail Mary, Queen of my heart, my Mother, my life,

my sweetness and my Hope.

Hail Mary, Mother most amiable.

Hail Mary, Mother most admirable.

Hail Mary, Mother of Divine Love.

Hail Mary, Immaculate! Conceived without sin.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with Thee.

Hail Mary, Blessed art Thou amongst women.

Hail Mary, Blessed is the fruit of Thy womb, Jesus.



Blessed be Thy spouse, Saint Joseph.

Blessed be Thy father, Saint Joachim.

Blessed be Thy mother, Saint Anne.

Blessed be Thy guardian, Saint John

Blessed be Thy angel, Saint Gabriel.



Glory be to God the Father, Who chose Thee.

Glory be to God the Son, Who loved Thee.

Glory be to God the Holy Ghost, Who espoused Thee.

Blessed be forever all those who bless and who love Thee.



Holy Mary, Mother of God! Pray for us and bless us now and at death, in the Name of Jesus, Thy Divine Son! Amen



The holy Benedictine, Père Paul de Moll, was born in 1824. His life was spent in great sanctity, in extraordinary virtue, and in working wonders. Early in his religious life, being at the point of death, Our Blessed Lord with Our Lady, St. Joseph and St. Benedict appeared to him and said: “Be healed! . . . I will grant all that thou ask of Me for others.” He died at the Abbey of Termonde in 1896, and three years later his body was found intact from corruption. His Cause is now in Rome.