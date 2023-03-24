Salutation to the Glory of Mary By St. John Eudes
This salutation was found in a book belonging to St. Margaret Mary after her death, and was promoted faithfully by Fr. Paul de Moll, O.S.B., Belgian Priest [1824-1896]
Hail Mary, Daughter of God the Father.
Hail Mary, Mother of God the Son.
Hail Mary, Spouse of the Holy Ghost.
Hail Mary, Temple of the Most Blessed Trinity.
Hail Mary, Immaculate lily of the resplendent and ever
peaceful Trinity.
Hail Mary, Celestial Rose of the ineffable love of God.
Hail Mary, Virgin pure and humble of whom the King of Heaven
willed to be born and with Thy milk to be nourished.
Hail Mary, Virgin of Virgins
Hail Mary, Queen of martyrs, whose soul was pierced with a sword of sorrow.
Hail Mary, Lady most blessed! Unto Whom all power in Heaven
and Earth is given.
Hail Mary, Queen of my heart, my Mother, my life,
my sweetness and my Hope.
Hail Mary, Mother most amiable.
Hail Mary, Mother most admirable.
Hail Mary, Mother of Divine Love.
Hail Mary, Immaculate! Conceived without sin.
Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with Thee.
Hail Mary, Blessed art Thou amongst women.
Hail Mary, Blessed is the fruit of Thy womb, Jesus.
Blessed be Thy spouse, Saint Joseph.
Blessed be Thy father, Saint Joachim.
Blessed be Thy mother, Saint Anne.
Blessed be Thy guardian, Saint John
Blessed be Thy angel, Saint Gabriel.
Glory be to God the Father, Who chose Thee.
Glory be to God the Son, Who loved Thee.
Glory be to God the Holy Ghost, Who espoused Thee.
Blessed be forever all those who bless and who love Thee.
Holy Mary, Mother of God! Pray for us and bless us now and at death, in the Name of Jesus, Thy Divine Son! Amen
The holy Benedictine, Père Paul de Moll, was born in 1824. His life was spent in great sanctity, in extraordinary virtue, and in working wonders. Early in his religious life, being at the point of death, Our Blessed Lord with Our Lady, St. Joseph and St. Benedict appeared to him and said: “Be healed! . . . I will grant all that thou ask of Me for others.” He died at the Abbey of Termonde in 1896, and three years later his body was found intact from corruption. His Cause is now in Rome.
At each recitation of this prayer so pleasing to Mary, let us offer to her through the hands of Père Paul, one of the Apostate Countries of today, begging her blessing upon it and her intercession for its conversion.
It is requested that all undertake to widely spread and make known this Salutation to the Glory of Mary.
“This Salutation is so beautiful! Recite it daily. From her throne in Heaven the Blessed Virgin will bless you, and you must make the sign of the Cross. Yes! Yes! if only you could see —- Our Lady blesses you. I know it.”
“Offered for the conversion of a sinner it would be impossible not to be granted.” [Père Paul de Moll, O.S.B.]
What a perfect way to honor Our Blessed Lady on the feast of the Annunciation. Ora pro nobis!
