CP&S comment. Here we have one of the most beautiful and evocative Lenten hymns; the repentant soul beseeching the Lord for His Mercy and Compassion, begging forgiveness for his sins which he now detests. The sinner’s heart is broken; he promises to never sin again. Cannot we all identify with these words of heartfelt sorrow for having transgressed so loving a Saviour? Do we not all need to cry out for mercy for our betrayals? Our sincere appeal will not be ignored. Our Lord opens His arms wide to welcome back the repentant sinner: “there will be more rejoicing in Heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent” – (Luke 15:7).
God of mercy and compassion,
Look with pity upon me,
Father, let me call Thee Father,
‘Tis Thy child returns to Thee.
Refrain:
Jesus, Lord, I ask for mercy;
Let me not implore in vain;
All my sins, I now detest them,
Never will I sin again.
2. By my sins I have deserved
Death and endless misery,
Hell with all its pains and torments,
And for all eternity.
(Refrain)
3. By my sins I have abandoned
Right and claim to heav’n above.
Where the saints rejoice forever
In a boundless sea of love.
(Refrain)
4. See our Savior, bleeding, dying,
On the cross of Calvary;
To that cross my sins have nail’d Him,
Yet He bleeds and dies for me.
(Refrain)