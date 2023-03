Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, March 26

Fifth Sunday of Lent

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Ludger

Book of Ezekiel 37,12-14.

Thus says the Lord GOD: O my people, I will open your graves and have you rise from them, and bring you back to the land of Israel.

Then you shall know that I am the LORD, when I open your graves and have you rise from them, O my people!

I will put my spirit in you that you may live, and I will settle you upon your land; thus you shall know that I am the LORD. I have promised, and I will do it, says the LORD.

Psalms 130(129),1-2.3-4.5-6.7-8.

Out of the depths I cry to you, O LORD

LORD, hear my voice!

Let your ears be attentive

to my voice in supplication.



If you, O LORD, mark iniquities,

LORD, who can stand?

But with you is forgiveness,

that you may be revered.



I trust in the LORD;

my soul trusts in his word.

My soul waits for the Lord

more than sentinels for dawn.



For with the LORD is kindness

and with him is plenteous redemption;

and he will redeem Israel

from all their iniquities.

Letter to the Romans 8,8-11.

Brothers and sisters: those who are in the flesh cannot please God.

But you are not in the flesh; on the contrary, you are in the spirit, if only the Spirit of God dwells in you. Whoever does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

But if Christ is in you, although the body is dead because of sin, the spirit is alive because of righteousness.

If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, the one who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also, through his Spirit that dwells in you.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 11,1-45.

Now a man was ill, Lazarus from Bethany, the village of Mary and her sister Martha.

Mary was the one who had anointed the Lord with perfumed oil and dried his feet with her hair; it was her brother Lazarus who was ill.

So the sisters sent word to him, saying, “Master, the one you love is ill.”

When Jesus heard this he said, “This illness is not to end in death, but is for the glory of God, that the Son of God may be glorified through it.”

Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus.

So when he heard that he was ill, he remained for two days in the place where he was.

Then after this he said to his disciples, “Let us go back to Judea.”

The disciples said to him, “Rabbi, the Jews were just trying to stone you, and you want to go back there?”

Jesus answered, “Are there not twelve hours in a day? If one walks during the day, he does not stumble, because he sees the light of this world.

But if one walks at night, he stumbles, because the light is not in him.”

He said this, and then told them, “Our friend Lazarus is asleep, but I am going to awaken him.”

So the disciples said to him, “Master, if he is asleep, he will be saved.”

But Jesus was talking about his death, while they thought that he meant ordinary sleep.

So then Jesus said to them clearly, “Lazarus has died.

And I am glad for you that I was not there, that you may believe. Let us go to him.”

So Thomas, called Didymus, said to his fellow disciples, “Let us also go to die with him.”

When Jesus arrived, he found that Lazarus had already been in the tomb for four days.

Now Bethany was near Jerusalem, only about two miles away.

And many of the Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother.

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went to meet him; but Mary sat at home.

Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.

But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give you.”

Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise.”

Martha said to him, “I know he will rise, in the resurrection on the last day.”

Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live,

and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

She said to him, “Yes, Lord. I have come to believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, the one who is coming into the world.”

When she had said this, she went and called her sister Mary secretly, saying, “The teacher is here and is asking for you.”

As soon as she heard this, she rose quickly and went to him.

For Jesus had not yet come into the village, but was still where Martha had met him.

So when the Jews who were with her in the house comforting her saw Mary get up quickly and go out, they followed her, presuming that she was going to the tomb to weep there.

When Mary came to where Jesus was and saw him, she fell at his feet and said to him, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”

When Jesus saw her weeping and the Jews who had come with her weeping, he became perturbed and deeply troubled,

and said, “Where have you laid him?” They said to him, “Sir, come and see.”

And Jesus wept.

So the Jews said, “See how he loved him.”

But some of them said, “Could not the one who opened the eyes of the blind man have done something so that this man would not have died?”

So Jesus, perturbed again, came to the tomb. It was a cave, and a stone lay across it.

Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha, the dead man’s sister, said to him, “Lord, by now there will be a stench; he has been dead for four days.”

Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believe you will see the glory of God?”

So they took away the stone. And Jesus raised his eyes and said, “Father, I thank you for hearing me.

I know that you always hear me; but because of the crowd here I have said this, that they may believe that you sent me.”

And when he had said this, he cried out in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!”

The dead man came out, tied hand and foot with burial bands, and his face was wrapped in a cloth. So Jesus said to them, “Untie him and let him go.”

Now many of the Jews who had come to Mary and seen what he had done began to believe in him.

Saint Peter Chrysologus (c.406-450)

Bishop of Ravenna, Doctor of the Church

Sermon 64 ; PL 52, 379

“Jesus wept”

“When Jesus saw Mary weeping and the Jews who had come with her weeping, he became perturbed and deeply troubled…” Mary is weeping, the Jews are weeping, even Christ is weeping, but do you think they all feel the same sorrow? Mary, the dead man’s sister, weeps because she could not hold on to her brother or keep him from dying. She may well be convinced of the resurrection but the loss of her best support, the thought of his cruel absence, the sadness of long separation all cause tears to well up that she cannot restrain… The implacable picture of death cannot fail to touch and overcome us, however great our faith. The Jews were also weeping at the remembrance of their mortal condition because they despaired of eternity… Mere mortals cannot fail to weep before death.

Which of these reasons for sadness held Christ in its grip? None? Then why is he weeping? He had said: “Lazarus is dead, and I rejoice”… But see how he sheds mortal tears at the very moment of communicating the Spirit of life once more! My brethren, such is man! Tears well up when he is affected by joy as much as by sorrow, … Christ did not weep for the desolation of death but at the memory of happiness, he who with his word, only one word, was to awaken all the dead to eternal life (Jn 5,48)… How could we think that Christ would have wept from human weakness when the heavenly Father weeps for his prodigal son, not when he departs but at the moment of finding him again? (Lk 15,20)… He allowed Lazarus to die because he desired to raise the dead man as a manifestation of his glory. He allowed his friend to descend to the region of the dead that God might appear in his bringing the man back from hell.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass