In the midst of our Lenten journey, we joyfully celebrate today the great Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
At the hour of fulfillment, the archangel Gabriel appeared to Mary, a virgin betrothed to St. Joseph.
Knowing who this immaculately conceived woman was, the one who was about to become the Mother of God and called by God to be the Queen of all the saints and angels, Gabriel greeted Mary as royalty.
Yet, Mary was so meek and humble that She was taken back by this magnificent greeting.
Rather than letting Her pride be puffed up, She listened as the holy angel explained Her call to be the Mother of Jesus.
She was moved by this invitation, but being wise and having already offered Her purity to the Lord, She asked the angel to clarify how this was to be.
In that moment, one has to wonder if the angel Gabriel held his breath, for God is so good and genuinely invites us to participate in His act of redemption that Mary’s response determined whether Jesus would become incarnate in that moment.
And from a worldly perspective, She had reason to be afraid.
She was a virgin, betrothed to St. Joseph, and She knew how some people might look upon Her with suspicion.
But like the Son She was about to bear, She did not fear ridicule.
Moved by the Holy Spirit, the Blessed Virgin Mary lovingly and faithfully answered, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be done to me according to your word” (Lk. 1:38).
And at this holy “yes”, this “fiat”, by the power of the Holy Spirit She conceived the incarnate Word of God!
As often as we hear this amazing piece of history, the beauty of this mysterious event cannot be overstated.
For us today, let us simply remember that this incredibly holy woman who was praised by the angels, always said “yes” to the Will of God, and is the Mother of Jesus Christ the King of the Universe, invites us to take refuge in her very own Immaculate Heart!
So today, let us heed the promise of Our Lady of Fatima, and listen to Her command to pray the Rosary and turn away from sin.
By doing so, just as God brought forward grace and redemption through Her “yes”, He will also use our devotion for the salvation of souls.
