An Eucharistic Miracle in Connecticut?

Posted on March 29, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

On March 5, 2023, there was a Eucharistic miracle – multiplying of the Host – during the distribution of communion… it was reported immediately by an extraordinary minister who was a last-minute substitution for the Pastor (whose thumb was bandaged before the Mass). The Pastor is Rev. Joseph Crowley of the St Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St Thomas Catholic church in Thomaston, CT, (USA). This parish was previously known as St Thomas Parish until a merger and was the last parish served by Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus. This video is the beginning of the 3/12/23 Homily where Fr Crowley reviews the details of the Miracle that he witnessed at the 3/5/23 10am Mass. We are in the year of the Eucharistic Revival!

1 Response to An Eucharistic Miracle in Connecticut?

  1. RemnantchildofMary says:
    March 29, 2023 at 22:00

    Jesus is reminding us of HisTrue Presence. So when PF approves changes in the mass which change the meaning of, deny or negate Jesus’ Holy Sacrifice on Cavalry, by subtly changing the words of the Consecration, we can recognise the abolition of the Daily Sacrifice and stand firmly against it.

