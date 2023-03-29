Pope Francis in hospital ‘with heart problems’

The Pope was taken in an ambulance, according to Italian media

Pope Francis speaks with his aides prior to being helped get up the popemobile car from his wheelchair CREDIT: AFP

By Nick Squires at The Daily Telegraph, IN ROME 29 March 2023 at 6:50pm

Pope Francis has been admitted to a hospital in Rome, with Italian media reporting that he is suffering from “heart problems” and “breathing difficulties.”

The Vatican released a brief statement in which it said the head of the Roman Catholic Church had been taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for “previously scheduled checks”.

The one-line statement gave the impression that the checks were entirely routine.

But within an hour, Italian media claimed that the 86-year-old pontiff had been taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At least three leading Italian newspapers reported that after his weekly audience on Wednesday morning, he had started to suffer from breathing difficulties and heart problems.

A Vatican source said that the Pope’s appointments for Thursday had been cancelled and that it was possible that he might remain in hospital overnight.

“The pope’s agenda has been freed up for the possibility of further tests,” the source told AFP.

Papal aides and security staff have been sent to the hospital in anticipation of Pope Francis spending at least a night there, Italian media reported.

He was given an MRI scan to check on the health of his lungs, reports said.

His admission to hospital comes just days before Easter, traditionally one of the busiest times for any pontiff.

Pope Francis, who has been Pontiff for a decade, suffers from knee problems which have forced him to often use a wheelchair.

He has said in the past that he might resign like his predecessor Benedict XVI if bad health makes it impossible for him to continue doing his job.

Pope Francis in December revealed that he has signed a letter of resignation to be used if he is unable to perform his duties for health reasons.

In the summer of 2021, he underwent a serious operation to his colon.