Who Goes To Heaven?

By Richard Auciello

A priest once told me that our revealed sins are so significant that one mortal sin will cause the soul to turn away from God. The soul, in mortal sin, rejects God and never sees him face to face because in approaching the light of God’s perfection this soul cannot bear the corruption of its own sin. Therefore, it will turn away from God, judging itself, and enter Hell where mortal sin can pretend to hide forever. Archbishop Fulton Sheen tells us that “The soul in mortal sin, dead to divine life, casts itself into hell just as naturally as a stone released from my hand falls to the ground.” (1)

We forget or fail to acknowledge that God is perfect in all things. His will is without compromise, his promise is final, and he is perfect, without sin. When we pass from this life to the next, all of our sins will be disclosed, and those sins will bring us pain in the light of God’s perfection.

Venial sin, on the other hand, will only temporarily prevent us from seeing God face to face. Even unrepented venial sins in the presence of God are painful to see, that is why a soul in venial sin cannot enter heaven, if it did, heaven would be without Joy, filled with regret, remorse, and eternal penance. In God=s presence these sins would not only be painful for God but also for the infected soul. Heaven would become a place where sorrow and pain are shared in an unavoidable exchange. This exchange of suffering would not be limited to God and the diseased souls only, but also would extend to the pure and justified souls residing in God’s presence, and heaven would no longer be heaven.

Many of us underestimate the consequences of venial sins and some of us find or create rationalizations for keeping them. Unconfessed and repeatedly reinforced these sins will increase our “time” in purgatory. There is no penance in heaven. It is a place of eternal joy and happiness sharing life in God, in our relationships with others, and within ourselves. Purgatory is the place where penance must be completed for those “not-so-bad sins.” May we pray for those souls in purgatory who need prayer the most.

Saint Faustina, in her Diary, assures us that the holy, suffering souls in purgatory need our prayers. She wrote the following from one of her visions::

I saw my Guardian Angel, who ordered me to follow him. In a moment I was in a misty place full of fire in which there was a great crowd of suffering souls. They were praying fervently, but to no avail, for themselves; only we can come to their aid. The Flames which were burning them did not touch me at all. My Guardian Angel did not leave me for an instant. I asked these souls what their greatest suffering was. They answered me in one voice that their greatest torment was longing for God. I saw Our Lady visiting the souls in Purgatory. The souls call her “the Star of the Sea.” She brings them refreshment. I wanted to talk them some more, but my Guardian Angel beckoned me to leave. We went out of that prison ofsuffering (Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska #20).

Our prayers help them, and if we pray for someone already released from purgatory, then those prayers benefit another suffering soul. By the grace of God the suffering souls know who is praying for them, and they in turn with intercessory prayer can pray for us.

Our prayer for them is capable not only of helping them, but also of making their intercession for us effective (CCC 958).

On our way to heaven is it possible to bypass purgatory, or at least mitigate our visit? The answer is yes if we accept God’s invitation to become holy as he is holy (1 Peter 1:15, NAB). Pursuing holiness will bring us closer to God, and the closer we get to Him in this life, the less time we’ll have in purgatory in the next life.

Our Catholic Faith reminds us of our call to holiness through Vatican 11, sacred scripture, and the Catechism of the Catholic Church. In Lumen Gentium we are told:

Thus it is evident to everyone that all the faithful of Christ of whatever rank or status, are called to the fullness of the Christian life and to the perfection ofcharity (Lumen Gentium ch.5, 40-3).

In the Old Testament God, the Father, commands us to share in his Divinity:

For I, the Lord, am your God; and you shall make and keep yourselves holy, because I am holy” (Leviticus 11:44, NAB).

And in the new testament, St. Peter mandates our holiness:

…but as he who called you is holy, be holy yourselves in every aspect of your conduct (1Peter 1:15, NAB).

Lastly, the Catechism of the Catholic Church reiterates the commands of Lumen Gentium and sacred scripture:

All Christians…are called to the fullness of Christian life and to the perfection of charity. All are called to holiness; ‘Be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect (CCC 2013).

As Catholic Christians, we have an obligation to seriously consider accepting this invitation to holiness. But do we see “holiness” as an attractive goal to pursue? Are we who profess Christianity becoming saints in the eyes of our Lord? Do we see the invitation to holiness as an obligation or as a privilege?

Many of us, it seems, misinterpret the meaning of holiness and equate it with piety and assign the goal of holiness to those who reside in monasteries or convents. We live in a busy society and many of us in the world of the laity find ourselves immersed in the demands and commands of our secular society. There is great danger in this because like the seed landing on thorns in the parable of the sower (Matthew 1:13-9, NAB), the result will be that: “worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word and it bears no fruit” (Matthew 13:22, NAB). We need to realize that the call to holiness is a privilege more than an obligation. We also need to realize and trust in God that he would not call us to do something that we could not achieve. And achieve it we can, with his help, through his grace, and especially through frequent use of the sacraments he has given to us to help us in doing his will and becoming holy as he is holy.

Our holiness is our need of God; it is the delight of God, and it is the source of our happiness (Matthew Kelly, Rediscover Catholicism p.69). We must believe that lasting happiness in this life and in the next is contingent upon our pursuit of holiness. “ Holiness is the goal of the Christian life (ibid p.62), and as Catholic Christians, we can best glorify God by allowing him to bring us to perfection and to holiness because “the glory of God is the perfection of the creature” (ibid. p.68).

*****

End Notes:

1). National Catholic Register, Article by Joseph Pronechen, Oct. 31, 2019, Fulton Sheen On the 4 Last Things: Love is its Key. Paragraphs 11 and 14.