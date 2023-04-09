Easter Sunday Mass Readings

“Christ’s Appearance to Mary Magdalene after the Resurrection,” 1835, Alexander Andreyevich Ivanov (Artvee)

Sunday, April 9

Easter Sunday: The Resurrection of the Lord – Solemnity

Acts of the Apostles 10,34a.37-43.

Peter proceeded to speak and said, “You know

what has happened all over Judea, beginning in Galilee after the baptism that John preached,

how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the holy Spirit and power. He went about doing good and healing all those oppressed by the devil, for God was with him.

We are witnesses of all that he did both in the country of the Jews and (in) Jerusalem. They put him to death by hanging him on a tree.

This man God raised (on) the third day and granted that he be visible,

not to all the people, but to us, the witnesses chosen by God in advance, who ate and drank with him after he rose from the dead.

He commissioned us to preach to the people and testify that he is the one appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead.

To him all the prophets bear witness, that everyone who believes in him will receive forgiveness of sins through his name.”

Psalms 118(117),1-2.16ab-17.22-23.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

Let the house of Israel say,

“His mercy endures forever.”



“The right hand of the LORD is exalted;

the right hand of the LORD has struck with power.”

I shall not die, but live,

and declare the works of the LORD.



The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

Letter to the Colossians 3,1-4.

Brothers and sisters: If you were raised with Christ, seek what is above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.

Think of what is above, not of what is on earth.

For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.

When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,1-9.

On the first day of the week, Mary of Magdala came to the tomb early in the morning, while it was still dark, and saw the stone removed from the tomb.

So she ran and went to Simon Peter and to the other disciple whom Jesus loved, and told them, “They have taken the Lord from the tomb, and we don’t know where they put him.”

So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.

They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter and arrived at the tomb first;

he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.

When Simon Peter arrived after him, he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there,

and the cloth that had covered his head, not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.

Then the other disciple also went in, the one who had arrived at the tomb first, and he saw and believed.

For they did not yet understand the scripture that he had to rise from the dead.

Saint Maximus of Turin (?-c.420)

Bishop

Sermon 36 ; PL 57, 605

“This is the day the Lord has made ” (Ps 118[117],24)

Today, as yesterday, let our joy break out, my brethren. If night’s darkness has interrupted our rejoicing then the holy day is not complete… for the brightness shed by the joy of the Lord is eternal. Christ shone upon us yesterday and today his light shines out again. “Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday and today” says the blessed apostle Paul (Heb 13,8). Yes, Christ has become our day. He was born today for us, as God his Father declares through the voice of David: “You are my son; today I have become your father” (Ps 2,7). What are we to say? That he did not once father his son but himself engendered day and night…

Yes, Christ is our ‘today’: living splendor that never sets, he does not cease to set alight the world he sustains (cf. Heb 1,3) and this eternal refulgence seems but a day. “A thousand years in your sight are like a single day” exclaims the prophet (Ps 90[89],4). Yes, Christ is that single day because God’s eternity is single. He is our today: the past, once gone, does not pass him by; the future, as yet unknown, holds no secrets for him. Sovereign Light, he embraces all things, knows all things, at all times he is present and possesses them all. Before him the past cannot dissolve nor the future hide… This day is neither the one when he was born of the Virgin Mary according to the flesh nor the one when he came forth from the mouth of God his Father according to his divinity, but it is the moment when he was raised from the dead. “He raised up Jesus,” says the apostle Paul, “as it is written in the second Psalm: ‘You are my son; this day I have begotten you” (Acts 13,33).

How truly he is our day when, springing up from hell’s thick darkness, he sets mankind alight. How truly he is our day, this man whom the dark designs of his foes could not blacken. No better day than this could have welcomed the light: both day and life it has restored to all the dead. Old age had laid men out in death; he has raised them up again in the renewed vigor of his today.

