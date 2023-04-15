Crucifixes Erected Across France

From en.news 17 hours ago:

The charity Sos Calvaires is repairing and erecting crosses across France with the message: “This is a Christian country.”

TheTimes.co.uk reported on Good Friday that in the village of Argy, Loire Valley, a five-metre wooden cross was erected as people sang hymns.

On Pic Saint-Loup, a mountain near Montpellier, a nine-metre-high, one-tonne iron cross at the top of the mountain, was badly damaged by haters in 2020. The vandals graffitied “the secular [= anti-Christian] peak” next to it.

Within days, supporters had erected a large wooden cross in its place, and within three months €24,000 had been raised to restore the metal cross.

In 2022, the charity helped erect over 200 Calvary scenes.