Anniversary of the Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

The 15th April was the anniversary of the fire that destroyed the spire and roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019.

As the huge fire blazed, a courageous team of people formed a human chain to rescue the most precious relics from the blaze- including the Crown of Thorns – all were safe and undamaged.

Father Jean-Marc Fournier, Chaplain to the Paris Fire Department insisted upon being allowed to enter the burning building with his fellow fire fighters, according to Philippe Goujon, the Mayor of Paris’ 15th District. He immediately went into the inferno of the Cathedral, locating the most important relic, the Crown of Thorns, for the fire fighters, who formed a human chain. He personally rescued the Blessed Sacrament. Father Fournier, who was ordained by the FSSP, emerged a hero, carrying the Blessed Sacrament from the burning Cathedral.

He remained at the top, (the “hot end”), of the human chain that included city workers and church caretakers who entered the burning cathedral to save the precious religious items and works of art, including a tunic worn by St Louis in the 13th century.

Father Fournier had previously been a military chaplain serving in Afghanistan, surviving an ambush that killed 10 of his fellow soldiers. He had provided spiritual guidance – praying over the dead, giving the last rites and comforting victims of the terrorist attack on the Bataclan Theatre in Paris in 2015 where 100 people died.

As a member of the Paris Fire Department told reporters at the time, “Father Fournier showed “no fear at all as he made straight for the relics inside the Cathedral and made sure they were saved. He deals with life and death every day and shows no fear.”

This incredible priest, in his rescue of the Blessed Sacrament in the midst of an inferno, stopped to give Benediction of the Cathedral with the Blessed Sacrament, calling upon Jesus to “help us save His home.”

Father Fournier said:

“Everybody understands that the Crown of Thorns is an absolutely unique and extraordinary relic, but the Blessed Sacrament is our Lord, really present in his body, soul, divinity and humanity and you understand that it is hard to see someone you love perish in the blaze. As firefighters we often see casualties from fire and we know its effects, this is why I sought to preserve above all the real presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“The time when the fire attacked the northern bell tower and we started to fear losing it, was exactly the time when I rescued the Blessed Sacrament. And I did not want to simply leave with Jesus: I took the opportunity to perform a Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament.

“Here I am completely alone in the cathedral, in the middle of burning debris falling down from the ceiling, I call upon Jesus to help us save His home.

“It was probably both this and the excellent general manoeuvre of the firefighters that led to the stopping of the fire, the ultimate rescuing of the northern tower and subsequently of the other one.

“We started Lent by imposing ashes and saying “remember you are dust,” and truly this was a miniature Lent: the Cathedral went to ashes, not to disappear, but to emerge stronger, as we Christians are, after the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For the duration of the fire, the crowd of Parisians outside the Cathedral prayed the Rosary and sang hymns to Our Lady.

Images: The Crown of Thorns; Father Fournier; Notre Dame burning; people praying the Rosary.