Love Letters to the Latin Mass 4: The Priest Leads Us to Him

Looking at the priest has no importance. What matters is looking together at the Lord. It is not now a question of dialogue, but of common worship, of setting off towards the One who is to come. What corresponds with the reality of what is happening is not the closed circle, but the common movement forward expressed in a common direction for prayer. (Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger [Pope Benedict XVI], The Spirit of the Liturgy, 81)

During Mass, we very rarely see our priest’s face. Of course, we see his back, but that is how it should be when you are being led. The only time we see his face are those times when he turns back to beckon us to join him in prayer.

V: Dominus vobiscum. R: Et cum spiritu tuo. V: Oremus.

Let us pray! Come on! During those brief face-to-face encounters, he encourages us to go farther, climb higher, and dig deeper to give more of ourselves in this holy sacrifice. And we, accordingly, have his back, following, supporting, and bolstering him as he leads us to Christ. We pray together toward the Tabernacle, Christ’s home on the altar, facing east in our journey toward Jerusalem, our spiritual home on earth.

People face East

The writings of the earliest Church Fathers overwhelmingly indicate that Mass was celebrated by all facing east toward Jerusalem.

From the earliest days of Church, Christians faced east when at prayer. In fact, Tertullian (160-220 AD) actually had to defend Christians against the pagans who accused them of facing east to worship the sun. Many Church Fathers, such as St. Clement of Alexandria, St. Basil and St. Augustine, also speak of the practice of facing east. (ibid.)

Even before the earliest Christians were able to build churches, they celebrated Mass by all facing east together.

Before Christianity was legal in the Roman Empire, Christians worshipped in their homes. One of the oldest known house churches has been discovered on the far eastern edge of the Roman Empire, in present day Syria, at Dura-Europos. This house church dates from 233 A.D. Archaeologists have uncovered an assembly room in the house where as many as 60 people would gather for prayer. The room was designed with an altar against the east wall. In this way, the priest and all the faithful would together be facing east when celebrating the Eucharist. (ibid.)

Saints throughout the centuries wrote of the importance of facing east during Mass.

Writing in the 7th century, St. John of Damascus gives three explanations for the eastward stance of Christians at prayer. First, Christ is “the Sun of Righteousness” (Malachi 4:2) and “the Dayspring from on high” (Luke 1:78). Facing the light dawning from the east, Christians affirm their faith in Christ as the Light of the world. Second, God planted the Garden of Eden in the east (cf. Genesis 2:8). But, when our first parents sinned, they were exiled from the garden and moved westward. Facing east, therefore, reminds Christians of their need to long for and strive for the paradise that God intended for them. And, third, when speaking of his Second Coming at the end of history, Jesus said, “For just as lightning comes from the east and is seen as far as the west, so will the coming of the Son of Man be” (Matthew 24:27). Thus, facing the east at prayer visibly expresses the hope for the coming of Jesus. (ibid.)

The Mass is not intended merely to entertain or be a meal

Some have claimed that having the priest face the people better represents the communal meal shared by the apostles at the Last Supper. Others have stated that the priest can communicate better when facing the congregation. Yet this is not the underlying purpose of the Mass.

The congregation at Mass is not an audience that needs to be won over or entertained by an interesting performance by the priest celebrant, who has to keep himself front and center and not let parishioners out of his sight. No, the nature of divine worship demands that we not let anything interfere with the union between God and his people. In turning towards the Lord with the congregation, the priest celebrant embodies the role of a guide on the pilgrim journey towards the Lord, towards Heaven. He ceases to be tempted to act as the center of a performance for a captive audience. (ibid.)

As Cardinal Sarah so eloquently explained:

To convert is to turn towards God. I am profoundly convinced that our bodies must participate in this conversion. The best way is certainly to celebrate – priest and faithful – turned together in the same direction: toward the Lord who comes. It isn’t, as one hears sometimes, to celebrate with the back turned toward the faithful or facing them. That isn’t the problem. It’s to turn together toward the apse, which symbolizes the East, where the cross of the risen Lord is enthroned.

Finally, this posture through the Mass clearly delineates when the priest is acting in persona Christi and providing his interpretations of the Scriptures during the Liturgy of the Word. It is highly symbolic that he removes his maniple—a mini-stole, as it were, worn over his left arm—before stepping away from the altar to the side where he will offer his homily. He is, in essence, pausing his duties as the person of Christ to share his inspired thoughts with us.

By facing east together, as pilgrims seeking the purifying body and blood of the Lamb, we better embody the historical and theological purpose of the Mass. We also take the focus off of the priest as some ringleader or maître d’.

After all, the Mass is not about him. It is about Him.