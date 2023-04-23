Sunday Mass Readings

Supper at Emmaus, by Matthias Stom 1632

Sunday, April 23

Third Sunday of Easter

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. George

Acts of the Apostles 2,14.22-33.

Then Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice, and proclaimed: “You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.

You who are Israelites, hear these words. Jesus the Nazorean was a man commended to you by God with mighty deeds, wonders, and signs, which God worked through him in your midst, as you yourselves know.

This man, delivered up by the set plan and foreknowledge of God, you killed, using lawless men to crucify him.

But God raised him up, releasing him from the throes of death, because it was impossible for him to be held by it.

For David says of him: ‘I saw the Lord ever before me, with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.

Therefore my heart has been glad and my tongue has exulted; my flesh, too, will dwell in hope,

because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld, nor will you suffer your holy one to see corruption.

You have made known to me the paths of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence.’

My brothers, one can confidently say to you about the patriarch David that he died and was buried, and his tomb is in our midst to this day.

But since he was a prophet and knew that God had sworn an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants upon his throne,

he foresaw and spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that neither was he abandoned to the netherworld nor did his flesh see corruption.

God raised this Jesus; of this we are all witnesses.

Exalted at the right hand of God, he received the promise of the holy Spirit from the Father and poured it forth, as you (both) see and hear.

Psalms 16(15),1-2a.5.7-8.9-10.11.

Keep me, O God, for in you I take refuge;

I say to the LORD, “My Lord are you.”

O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,

you it is who hold fast my lot.



I bless the LORD who counsels me;

even in the night my heart exhorts me.

I set the LORD ever before me;

with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.



Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,

my body, too, abides in confidence

because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,

nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.



You will show me the path to life,

fullness of joys in your presence,

the delights at your right hand forever.

First Letter of Peter 1,17-21.

Beloved: if you invoke as Father him who judges impartially according to each one’s works, conduct yourselves with reverence during the time of your sojourning,

realizing that you were ransomed from your futile conduct, handed on by your ancestors, not with perishable things like silver or gold

but with the precious blood of Christ as of a spotless unblemished lamb.

He was known before the foundation of the world but revealed in the final time for you,

who through him believe in God who raised him from the dead and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope are in God.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24,13-35.

That very day, the first day of the week, two of Jesus’ disciples were going to a village seven miles from Jerusalem called Emmaus,

and they were conversing about all the things that had occurred.

And it happened that while they were conversing and debating, Jesus himself drew near and walked with them,

but their eyes were prevented from recognizing him.

He asked them, “What are you discussing as you walk along?” They stopped, looking downcast.

One of them, named Cleopas, said to him in reply, “Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know of the things that have taken place there in these days?”

And he replied to them, “What sort of things?” They said to him, “The things that happened to Jesus the Nazarene, who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people,

how our chief priests and rulers both handed him over to a sentence of death and crucified him.

But we were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel; and besides all this, it is now the third day since this took place.

Some women from our group, however, have astounded us: they were at the tomb early in the morning

and did not find his body; they came back and reported that they had indeed seen a vision of angels who announced that he was alive.

Then some of those with us went to the tomb and found things just as the women had described, but him they did not see.”

And he said to them, “Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke!

Was it not necessary that the Messiah should suffer these things and enter into his glory?”

Then beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them what referred to him in all the scriptures.

As they approached the village to which they were going, he gave the impression that he was going on farther.

But they urged him, “Stay with us, for it is nearly evening and the day is almost over.” So he went in to stay with them.

And it happened that, while he was with them at table, he took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them.

With that their eyes were opened and they recognized him, but he vanished from their sight.

Then they said to each other, “Were not our hearts burning (within us) while he spoke to us on the way and opened the scriptures to us?”

So they set out at once and returned to Jerusalem where they found gathered together the eleven and those with them

who were saying, “The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!”

Then the two recounted what had taken place on the way and how he was made known to them in the breaking of the bread.

Saint Gregory the Great (c.540-604)

Pope, Doctor of the Church

Homily 23; PL76, 1182

“Do not neglect hospitality” (Heb 13,2)

There were two disciples on a journey together. They did not believe and yet they were speaking about the Lord. Suddenly he himself appeared but in a form they were unable to recognise… They invited him to share their company, as one does with a traveller… So they prepared the table, set the meal, and the God whom they had failed to recognise in Scriptural explanation they now discovered in the breaking of bread. Thus it was not in hearing God’s commandments that their minds were opened but in doing them: “For it is not those who hear the law who are just in the sight of God; rather, those who observe the law will be justified” (Rom 2,13). If anyone wants to understand what he has heard, he should hasten to carry out whatever of it he has already managed to grasp. The Lord was not recognised while he was speaking; but he deigned to make himself known when he was offered a meal.

So let us delight in hospitality, my very dear brethren; let us take pleasure in practising charity. With regard to this Paul affirms: “Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect hospitality, for through it some have unknowingly entertained angels” (Heb 13,1f.; Gn 18,1f.). Peter says, too: “Be hospitable to one another without complaining” (1Pt 4,9). And Truth itself declares to us: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me”… “Whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine,” the Lord will say on Judgement Day, “you did for me” (Mt 25,35.40)… Yet in spite of all this, how lazy we are before the grace of hospitality! Let us take our measure of this virtue’s greatness, my brothers. Let us welcome Christ to our table so that we may be welcomed at his eternal banquet. Let us show hospitality to Christ present in the stranger at this present time so that when judgement comes we may not be like strangers whom he does not recognise (Lk 13,25) but he may receive us like brothers into his Kingdom.

