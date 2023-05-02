Cancel Tucker, Cancel Tradition: Why Globalists Can’t Handle the Truth

By: Michael J. Matt | Editor

In this edition of the Remnant Underground, Michael Matt discusses not only the cancelling of Tucker Carlson but also what appears to be the initial stages of a state-controlled press. It’s not just Fox that’s being “reimagined” — CNN appears to be going down, too. Does this signal the end of any semblance of an independent and privately-owned free press in America?

Is this part of the Great Reset?

Plus, Black America fights back. Michael looks at how Black Americans struggle to stop the bleeding, as the Left refuses to hear their case against the ongoing exploitation of the Black community.

By the way, did you know that Planned Parenthood has finally dropped their official association with Margaret Sanger? That’s right, another “conspiracy theory” has become a spoiler alert.

Don’t miss Michael’s hopeful message on how the Globalist war on Truth is actually breathing new life into truth seekers everywhere. From Rome to Davos, the Revolution is exposing itself as having run out of ideas.

