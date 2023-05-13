The Impact of Fatima is Still Being Felt Today

From CATHOLIC STAND

By failing to heed our Mother’s exhortation at Fatima, the Catholic Church lost out on an offer by God to convert Russia and stop the spread of Communism. Instead, we let Communism spread – and we failed to avoid a second world war.

Humans have often failed Jesus Christ in His ministry through His Church. Even though Fatima was a task specifically given to the Catholic Church to resolve, I think God has not separated us humans into different creeds. This was man’s doing.

There is only one God, only one human race, and only one revelation – the Gospel of Jesus Christ – made by God to all humans. I think we were all required to take God’s revelation seriously. If we fail, as a race, to take it seriously, we all suffer just as humanity suffered when WWII was not averted, and Communism was not stopped at its inception.

The Woman will Crush Lucifer’s Pride

Around 1350, Satan began beguiling humans into questioning the Faith as presented by the Church Christ founded. This led to The Reformation, which caused the Christian revelation to splinter into thousands of sometimes contradictory versions.

After the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which was the first highly visible intervention of Blessed Mother into worldly affairs, there are very few references in Revelation outlining her interaction with modern events. Instead, there are many Marian Apparitions. These have been usually to children about oncoming events that threaten the Church. And they have been accompanied by Mary’s appeals to correct these events through activities of the Church.

Scholars say there have been 2,500 Marian Apparitions to date. Of these, 16 have been approved by the Vatican and are considered authentic. The most famous of these are Guadalupe, Lourdes, and Fatima. I think God intends for Lucifer to be defeated by the action of Blessed Mother and the little ones in the Church.

Fatima

Pope Benedict XV actually begins the story of Fatima. Elected pope on September 3, 1914, he was very concerned about the ravages of WWI. On May 5, 1917, he invited all the church to pray a solemn novena to Mary “Mother of Mercy” asking for peace in the world. On the eighth day of the novena, Mary appeared to the children in Fatima with her plan for peace.

Later, during Blessed Mother’s third appearance to the children. Mary predicted that in October 1917, there would be a miracle for all to see and believe. She also showed the children a vision of hell and told them God wants to establish in the world devotion to her Immaculate Heart.

Mary tells the children that if what she asks is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace. She also says an unknown light will be seen as a sign the world is about to be punished for its sins by means of wars, famine, and persecution of the church and Holy Father.

The Consecration of Russia

Benedict XV was in the final years of his papacy at this time (he died in 1922). And he was very interested in Our Lady’s messages at Fatima. For some reason, however, he did not try to have the consecration made.

Mary told the children “You will see an unusual sign in the sky warning that time is running out to make the consecration. An unusual light was seen in the heavens all over the world on May 24, 1924. An older friend of mine saw it and described it to me. I wasn’t even born at the time, but I believe this was the sign. Others, however, believe the January 1938 geomagnetic storm that was seen throughout the world (dubbed the “Fatima Storm”) was the sign.

I do not know why Benedict XV did not try to set up the consecration. He had almost five years to set it up prior to his death. And there is still controversy today about the consecration. But to my thinking, the fact that WWII did occur and Russia swallowed up 15 nations under its yolk show that the consecration was not made in time to avert Communism and WWII.

Miracle of the Sun

The promised miracle – the Miracle of the Sun – took place on October 13, 1917. It had rained all night prior to the Miracle of the Sun, and the ground upon which the pilgrims stood was soaking wet and muddy. A secondary miracle was that the rain stopped, and the wet, muddy ground completely dried up during the sun’s dance in the heavens.

Seventy thousand people were present to see the miracle. Many of them were unsympathetic to the events of Fatima and were present only to scoff and ridicule those who did believe. Newspaper articles appeared all over Europe describing the mysterious disturbance of the sun and detailing people’s explanations of why it happened. The names of the three children and their recounting of what the Mother of Jesus said were also publicized. Savvy people, including those directing the German war effort and the Communist Revolution in Russia, could not have avoided becoming aware of what happened at Fatima.

Start of World War II

On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. World War II broke out immediately. But the church still has not made the consecration. The first attempt to make it was done by Pope Pius XII on 31 Oct 1942 and again on 8 Dec 1942. But the war was then upon the world, so it was too late to avert war and the Communist triumph.

Aftermath

On July 26, 1941, Lucia was asked by Bishop Dom Jose to write her third memoir on Fatima. She finished it on August 31. It discussed two of the three parts of the secret: the vision of hell, and the five First Friday promise attached to devotion to the Immaculate Heart. Its publication was yet another reminder of the message of Fatima. On October 7, 1941, Lucia was asked to write her fourth memoir. It was the longest one and adds more detail about the apparitions and about Francisco.

Two months later Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The war is now global. If the world had believed the warnings, we all could have averted the incredible suffering and desolation and the incredible loss of an estimated 35 million to 75 million lives during World War II.

In December 1943, Lucia, fearing she might be killed during the war, wrote down the third part of the secret to be read by the Pope. It was read but not made public. Regardless, the two big warnings – the outbreak of World War II and the spread of communism were largely ignored.

We Belong to God

What a mess we human beings make of our world. First of all, it is not our world: it is God’s world, and we, every single one of us, belong to God. When God allows His Mother to appear to us, every single one of us had better pay attention.

We make the mistake of demonstrating our own failure to believe God when we separate ourselves into those who believe God’s revelations to us and those who ignore them because some of us have chosen not to be members of His church. Are we not members of His Church? If He felt that we do not belong to him, then He might abandon us. None of us should desire that. Perhaps He let the Church fail to make the consecration in time to alert those critical of Him and His Church to pay attention next time He sends a warning.

Conclusión

The message to Fatima was meant for all of us. If all of us had paid heed to it, we (mankind) would have asked God’s church to make the consecration and we would not had had WWII and the enslavement of so many nations to the Communist yolk. What most of the people on Earth did was ridicule Catholics for believing and made fun of it.

God has revealed time after time that wars are punishment for our sins (read that as all of us on Earth).

If the entire population of Russia had become converts within ten years, like 8 million Aztecs did 482 years ago, what a wonderful world you and I and our loved ones would have experienced all our lives.

Brothers and sisters, if the world is going to end soon, God will sort us out according to His guidelines, not ours. And it will be a very difficult time for most of us.

Everybody should now know that God requires a show of faith from the world, and He would have converted Russia and stop the second world war if we had given it to Him.

