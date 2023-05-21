Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, May 21

Seventh Sunday of Easter

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Cristobal Magallanes Jara

Acts of the Apostles 1,12-14.

After Jesus had been taken up to heaven the apostles returned to Jerusalem from the mount called Olivet, which is near Jerusalem, a sabbath day’s journey away.

When they entered the city they went to the upper room where they were staying, Peter and John and James and Andrew, Philip and Thomas, Bartholomew and Matthew, James son of Alphaeus, Simon the Zealot, and Judas son of James.

All these devoted themselves with one accord to prayer, together with some women, and Mary the mother of Jesus, and his brothers.

Psalms 27(26),1.4.7-8a.

The LORD is my light and my salvation;

whom should I fear?

The LORD is my life’s refuge;

of whom should I be afraid?



One thing I ask of the LORD

this I seek:

to dwell in the house of the LORD

all the days of my life,

that I may gaze on the loveliness of the LORD

and contemplate his temple.



Hear, O LORD, the sound of my call;

have pity on me, and answer me.

Of you my heart speaks; you my glance seeks.

First Letter of Peter 4,13-16.

Beloved rejoice to the extent that you share in the sufferings of Christ, so that when his glory is revealed you may also rejoice exultantly.

If you are insulted for the name of Christ, blessed are you, for the Spirit of glory and of God rests upon you.

But let no one among you be made to suffer as a murderer, a thief, an evildoer, or as an intriguer.

But whoever is made to suffer as a Christian should not be ashamed but glorify God because of the name.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 17,1-11a.

Jesus raised his eyes to heaven and said, “Father, the hour has come. Give glory to your son, so that your son may glorify you, just as you gave him authority over all people, so that he may give eternal life to all you gave him.

Now this is eternal life, that they should know you, the only true God, and the one whom you sent, Jesus Christ.

I glorified you on earth by accomplishing the work that you gave me to do.

Now glorify me, Father, with you, with the glory that I had with you before the world began.

I revealed your name to those whom you gave me out of the world. They belonged to you, and you gave them to me, and they have kept your word.

Now they know that everything you gave me is from you,

because the words you gave to me I have given to them, and they accepted them and truly understood that I came from you, and they have believed that you sent me.

I pray for them. I do not pray for the world but for the ones you have given me, because they are yours,

and everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine, and I have been glorified in them.

And now I will no longer be in the world, but they are in the world, while I am coming to you. Holy Father, keep them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one just as we are.”

Blessed Columba Marmion (1858-1923)

Abbot

To seek God (Christ, the Ideal of the Monk, pub. Sands & Co., 1934 ; pp. 15-17)

With Jesus, to the Father

In this seeking after God, the principle of our holiness, we cannot find a better model than Christ Jesus himself., But, you will at once say, how is this? Can Christ be our model? How could he “seek God” since he was God himself? It is true that Jesus is God, true God come forth from God, Light arising from the uncreated Light, Son of the living God, equal to the Father (cf. Creed of the Mass). But he is likewise man; he is authentically one of us through his human nature. (…) And we see Christ Jesus, like a giant, rejoice to run the way in the pursuit of the glory of his Father. This is his primal disposition.

Let us hear how, in the Gospel, he clearly tells us so: “I seek not my own will but the will of him who sent me” (Jn 5:30). To the Jews, he proves that he comes from God, that his doctrine is divine, because he seeks the glory of him that sent him (cf. Jn 7:18). He seeks it to such a degree that he has no solicitude for his own (cf. Jn 8:50). He has ever these words upon his lips: “My Father;” his whole life is but the magnificent echo of this cry: “Abba, Father!” All for him is summed up in seeking the will and the glory of his Father. And what constancy in this search! He himself declares to us that he never deviated from it: “I do always the things that please [my Father]” (cf. Jn 8:29). At the supreme hour of his last farewell, at the moment when about to deliver himself up to death, he tells us that all the mission he had received from his Father was accomplished (cf. Jn 17:4). (…)

If, as God, Jesus is the term of our seeking, as Man he is the unique Exemplar, wherefrom we ought never to turn our gaze.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

