Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, May 28

Pentecost Sunday – Solemnity

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Germanus of Paris

Acts of the Apostles 2,1-11.

When the time for Pentecost was fulfilled, they were all in one place together.

And suddenly there came from the sky a noise like a strong driving wind, and it filled the entire house in which they were.

Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire, which parted and came to rest on each one of them.

And they were all filled with the holy Spirit and began to speak in different tongues, as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim.

Now there were devout Jews from every nation under heaven staying in Jerusalem.

At this sound, they gathered in a large crowd, but they were confused because each one heard them speaking in his own language.

They were astounded, and in amazement they asked, “Are not all these people who are speaking Galileans?

Then how does each of us hear them in his own native language?

We are Parthians, Medes, and Elamites, inhabitants of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia,

Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the districts of Libya near Cyrene, as well as travelers from Rome,

both Jews and converts to Judaism, Cretans and Arabs, yet we hear them speaking in our own tongues of the mighty acts of God.”

Psalms 104(103),1ab.24ac.29bc-30.31.34.

Bless the LORD, my soul!

O LORD, my God, you are great indeed!

How manifold are your works, O LORD!

the earth is full of your creatures;



If you take away their breath, they perish

and return to their dust.

When you send forth your spirit, they are created,

and you renew the face of the earth.



If you May the glory of the LORD endure forever;

may the LORD be glad in his works!

Pleasing to him be my theme;

I will be glad in the LORD.

First Letter to the Corinthians 12,3b-7.12-13.

Brothers and sisters: No one can say, “Jesus is Lord,” except by the Holy Spirit.

There are different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit;

there are different forms of service but the same Lord;

there are different workings but the same God who produces all of them in everyone.

To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit.

As a body is one though it has many parts, and all the parts of the body, though many, are one body, so also Christ.

For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, slaves or free persons, and we were all given to drink of one Spirit.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,19-23.

On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, «Peace be with you.»

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

(Jesus) said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the holy Spirit.

Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained.”

Saint Gertrude of Helfta (1256-1301)

Benedictine nun

The divine Herald Book 4 , SC 255

Filled with gratitude in the Holy Spirit

When we red in the gospel that the Lord has given His disciples the Holy Spirit by breathing on them, Gertrude begged the Lord with fervent devotion to deign, in His goodness, to give her too the Spirit, source of all sweetness. The Lord responded to her ; “If you wish to receive the Holy Spirit, you must, like my disciples, touch my side and my hands.

She understood in these words that if someone desires to receive the Holy Spirit, they must first touch His side, which is to consider with gratitude the love of the Divine Heart which has predestined us from all eternity to be His children and inherit the kingdom. Also consider how, through all these infinite benefits, He has always pursued us despite our ingratitude. One must also touch the hands of the Lord, thus remembering all the acts by which the Lord, for love of us, worked for our redemption during 33 years, particularly His passion and death.

When one is inflamed with this gratitude, he offers to the Lord his whole heart, for the pleasure of the divine will. If one acts in this way, he will receive without fail the Holy Spirit, the paraclete, the breath of God, in the same way as the Holy Apostles.

