Sunday Mass Readings

Francesco Cairo (1607-1665), “The Holy Trinity”

Sunday, June 4

The Most Holy Trinity – Solemnity

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Francis Caracciolo

Book of Exodus 34,4b-6.8-9.

Early in the morning Moses went up Mount Sinai as the LORD had commanded him, taking along the two stone tablets.

Having come down in a cloud, the LORD stood with him there and proclaimed his name, “LORD.”

Thus the LORD passed before him and cried out, “The LORD, the LORD, a merciful and gracious God, slow to anger and rich in kindness and fidelity,

Moses at once bowed down to the ground in worship.

Then he said, “If I find favor with you, O Lord, do come along in our company. This is indeed a stiff-necked people; yet pardon our wickedness and sins, and receive us as your own.”

Book of Daniel 3,52.53.54.55.56.

Blessed are you, O Lord, the God of our fathers,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever;

and blessed is your holy and glorious name,

praiseworthy and exalted above all for all ages.



Blessed are you in the temple of your holy glory,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

Blessed are you on the throne of your kingdom,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.



Blessed are you who look into the depths

from your throne upon the cherubim;

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.

Blessed are you in the firmament of heaven,

praiseworthy and glorious forever.

Second Letter to the Corinthians 13,11-13.

Brothers and sisters, rejoice. Mend your ways, encourage one another, agree with one another, live in peace, and the God of love and peace will be with you.

Greet one another with a holy kiss. All the holy ones greet you.

The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the holy Spirit be with all of you.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,16-18.

God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.

For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.

Whoever believes in him will not be condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.

Symeon the New Theologian (c.949-1022)

Greek monk, saint of the Orthodox churches

Hymn 51 v. 75-100, 155

To Christ be the glory with the Father and the Holy Spirit

The Three are God for the Trinity is one God.

She gave existence to everything, She created all things,

She created in the world the Logos and Son of the Father

according to the flesh unto our salvation,

being inseparable from the Father and the Spirit.

He truly is made flesh by the arrival of the Spirit,

and He becomes what He was not, a human being like me

except for sin and every lawlessness, (Heb 4:15)

He was at the same time both God and human being seen by all.

having the divine Spirit Who is united with his nature,

with whom He has given life to the dead, opened the eyes of the blind,

cleansed lepers, and driven out demons. (Mt 10:8)

He suffered the cross and likewise death,

He was resurrected in the Spirit, and taken up in glory, (1Tm 3:16)

and He has renovated the path to heaven for all (Heb 10:20)

who have faith in Him, a faith without doubt,

and He has poured out copiously the All-Holy Spirit (Tt 3:6)

on all who show their faith by their works.

Even now He pours out the Spirit abundantly on such people.

And He deifies by the Spirit those to whom He has been ungrudgingly united;

He changes them from human beings without changing,

and renders them children of God, siblings of the Saviour,

co-heirs of Christ, and heirs of God, (Rm 8:16 seq.)

gods joined to God in the Holy Spirit,

prisoners indeed by flesh alone, but free in spirit,

easily rising together with Christ into heaven,

and obtaining full citizenship there (Ph 3:20)

in the contemplation of good things which eyes have not seen. (1Cor 2:9)

For glory and praise are fitting to You with the Father and your divine Spirit,

honour and worship now and always.

