Mistranslation of The Fatima Rosary Prayer?



How was the Fatima Rosary Prayer so mistranslated?

Portuguese Language Friends of Sister Lucy Truth have uncovered the research that discovered the correct and original text of the “Oh my Jesus” prayer, that was meant to be placed at the end of each decade of the rosary. This prayer was revealed by Our Lady after the Vision of Hell was given to the three children on July 13, 1917. Not surprisingly, the prayer is much more Catholic than the one that has been said in English, “Oh my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of thy mercy.”

The authentic prayer was a far more specifically Catholic prayer than is the one above, which could incline towards the teaching that all men are ultimately saved.

Our Portuguese-speaking researcher and translator, writes the following:

As for the Oh my Jesus; prayer, what is commonly prayed in Portuguese is:

“Ó meu Jesus, perdoai-nos e livrai-nos do fogo do inferno, levai as almas todas para o céu e socorrei

principalmente as que mais precisarem.”

Oh my Jesus, forgive us and spare us from the fires of hell, take all the souls to heaven and help

especially those who need the most.”

That version is not precise. Taking all souls to heaven could have wrong interpretations.

What was found last year was a quote in the book Os Episódios Maravilhosos de Fátima, from 1921,

written by Fr. Manuel Nunes Formigão, who was sent by the Vatican to interview the three shepherds.

The book says the following:

In English:

– She did teach us, and she wants us to say it after every mystery from the Rosary.

– Do you know that prayer by heart?

– I do know.

– Say it…

– Oh my Jesus, forgive us and spare us from the fires of hell and relieve the souls from the Purgatory,

especially the most abandoned ones.

In the Memoirs of Sister Lucy, Our Lady says:

Ó meu Jesus, perdoai-nos, livrai-nos do fogo do inferno, levai as alminhas todas para o céu,

principalmente as que mais precisarem.

Oh my Jesus, forgive us, spare us from the fires of hell, take all little souls to heaven, especially those

who need the most.

“Alminhas” does not only mean little souls, it means oratories for the souls in Purgatory.

So that version does not contradict the version above, because it also means the souls in Purgatory.

More information on the exact meaning of “Alminhas” here: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alminhas

Sister Lucy Truth Commentary: It seems clear that the real Sister Lucy would have pointed out the errors

in translation and meaning as she heard the prayer through the decades. The only problem was, she

wasn’t around!

Below – Image of the true Seer of Fatima kneeling by a stream saying the rosary – 1946

New Website – sisterlucytruth.com

New Forensic Art Report. https://sisterlucytruth.com/carlos-bezerra-forensic-art/

———————-

CP&S comment : We would like to point out that the team at CP&S is divided in its opinion on the theory that the Fatima visionary was supplanted by an imposter in the latter half of her life up until her death in 2005. What cannot be denied is the sudden extraordinary change in the physical appearance of Sister Lucy post 1960. Many also note a very different bearing or attitude in her few public emergences from the Carmelite convent.

Advertisement